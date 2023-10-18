Protecting The Girl Child Amidst the Media's Resounding Silence
Problems do not stop when the guns are silent. The impact of traumatic experiences extends over a much greater period.
The past week, the world was shocked by the violent crimes the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas committed against Israelis. What horrified people the most was probably the rape and abduction of Jewish women and children. I, too, watched the news, the videos, and the social media content in horror, but I was less surprised. Not even a month ago, Azerbai…
