For months, Wrong Speak has been growing as a brand that gives people opportunities to be heard through the form of writing and we are proud to announce the release of our newest book, The Luminescence Manual, by first-time author Lisabeth Lange.

This book publishing venture is one that we are incredibly excited to move forward with and would greatly appreciate your continued support as we plan to release more books throughout 2024.

Purchase your paperback or e-book on Amazon and Barnes & Noble today!

In this timely, coming-of-age mystery novel, The Luminescence Manual addresses the intimate reach media has into lives, even as it is a distant entity for the masses. Themes such as what messages are broadcast, and what effect the constant flow of information has on individuals, as well as society, will leave the reader rediscovering personal power.

Lylah Clyne devotes her life to finding her missing mother only to walk right into the lion’s den of continuing plots and arranged events. Soon, she pieces together that her mother was just one of many taken and killed for the purpose of maintaining headlines and ratings in the business of media. Exposing the truth of why her mother was taken turns out to be more concerning than finding her.

The Luminescence Manual is inspired by the author’s experience working in the media: as an assistant for a top travel news journalist, a casting director for numerous prime-time network television shows, and a travel and lifestyle writer, proofreader, and literary editor.

Follow Lisabeth Lange:

Website: www.LisabethLange.com

Instagram: Lisabethlangeauthor

Facebook: Lisabeth Lange