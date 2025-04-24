Wrong Speak Publishing

James Mills
5h

I've been trying to show the Roland Fryer study on police violence and deaths to people for years now. Tellingly, progressives rarely want to see the data. They nearly always refuse to look.

This is strange behavior for someone invested in a policy issue. You would think they would want as much information as possible, if only to rebut their opponents' arguments. This only makes sense if the issue (and the emotions it arouses) are instrumental-a tool to win power or make change. That would then indicate that the real details (and victims) of police deaths aren't the main focus. I know 3 people who have been killed by police. None were black (although one was Dominican). What does BLM or its agitators care about these people, or most of the other people affected by this problem?

Changing the system was the main concern of BLM. Truthfully many of the believers would be willing to see thousands of black men die to accomplish their goal. This is obvious when you consider the much larger problem of intraracial murders... totally unremarked-upon.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/the-best-study-of-race-and-police

Robert
7h

Can you please clarify.

In one paragraph it states that 220/ year in another 20/ year.

Thank you

