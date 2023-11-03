In the spirit of the upcoming holiday season, the Patriot Mail Project (PMP) is embarking on a mission to make this year's Christmas Drive for January 6th (J6) political prisoners and their families an even more exceptional fundraising triumph than last year!

PMP's remarkable efforts in 2022 saw over $50,000 raised and provided much-needed support to more than 70 children and their families over the Christmas holiday. However, with persistent challenges and an increasing number of individuals facing legal issues, the demand for assistance in 2023 is expected to be greater than ever.

The Patriot Mail Project was initially launched to support political prisoners who were being held unjustly. It began with a focus on the Bundy Ranch Political Prisoners, where they delivered hundreds of letters to each of the men.

In July 2021, the PMP was reactivated to offer support for J6 political prisoners who were facing unjust prosecution. The primary objective is to serve as a reliable and compassionate support system for these individuals. PMP maintains a database of mailing addresses to enable others to send words of encouragement to the prisoners. In addition to an annual Christmas Drive for J6 Children, they encourage their writers to send birthday cards and contribute to individual fundraisers for J6 prisoners.

The database of addresses is continually updated with new political prisoners, and a new printable PDF of addresses is posted on their blog every week. Records of birthdates, home state, veteran status, and more are kept to enhance the support.

The PMP has officially opened registration for the J6 Children's Christmas Project, and it will remain accessible until December 1st, 2023. The warmth and love of the holiday season should extend to every child and family, especially those facing difficult circumstances. Please consider supporting them, and if you can’t contribute financially please spread these links.

If you know any J6 families who may not have heard about this, please let them know they still have time to register. In addition, if you or a loved one is a J6 political prisoner, either in jail or at home, you are eligible to sign up for the J6 Family Christmas Project. The information provided on this form will be kept confidential within the PMP organization. There is a registration button on the main site here.

Every contribution, regardless of its size, has the power to bring smiles and hope to children and families in need. There are two ways you can make your financial donations.

1. Online Donations: Make a quick and secure online donation here.

2. Mailing Your Support: If you prefer to send gift cards, checks, or heartfelt Christmas cards by mail, please address them to PMP at PO Box 173, King, NC 27021.

For checks, make them payable to Dogwood Disaster Relief, Inc. Your thoughtfulness goes a long way in brightening someone's holiday season.

Between December 1st and December 15th, PMP will distribute the donations received to the children and families who have registered with them. The funds will be sent directly to their respective family members. In January, PMP will post an accounting of the donations received, providing complete transparency and accountability to their generous supporters.

PMP is committed to bringing joy to as many children as possible during this holiday season. The list of registered children will be updated daily as registration forms are received.

As of the time of writing, the total raised stands at:

- **Total Raised: $8,968.00**

- **Number of Children Registered: 86**

The generosity of donors, volunteers, and supporters has already made a significant impact, and we can make the holiday season brighter for these young ones and their families. Your help and generosity can bring comfort and happiness to those who need it most this Christmas.

For those who wish to connect with other volunteer writers or have questions, an online group forum is available on the PMP website.

Please remember when you are writing to political prisoners, it is essential to be mindful of the language used and avoid anything that could be interpreted as inflammatory or threatening. Instead, focus on sending messages of support and solidarity. It can be a challenging time for people who are incarcerated especially around the holidays, and your kind words can help them stay positive and feel connected to the outside world.

We can help make 2023 an even more remarkable year, showing that the spirit of giving is truly alive and well. Together, we can light up the lives of children and families who deserve nothing but the best this holiday season.