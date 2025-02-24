No one could have imagined how the second Trump term would unfold. Yeah, there were all the things he promised in the campaign, but the chances for success weren't high until he achieved a sizable election victory and the Republicans gained control of Congress.

The level of activity in the first two weeks has never been seen before in American history. Trump knows the honeymoon period is mostly confined to the first year of a president's term, so he has to hurry to accomplish all that he said he would achieve.

The warp-speed pace of the Trump administration is surprising to the American people because an attack on bureaucracy has never been attempted before. For most of American history, both parties have reflected the two ideologies of the establishment, liberal and conservative. They acted together to implement government changes that pleased their elitist masters. Now, a populist is in charge, who is outside the establishment. Only a populist could do the things Trump is doing.

The Democrats are losing it because their misdeeds are being exposed. There is so much happening they don't know how to react. They are not in control of the legislative agenda; Trump's executive orders are being issued in high volume, and their past misdeeds are being exposed. They're drinking from an embarrassing fire hose. It's scary to think about how long the deep state money laundering scheme for progressive causes has been operating. Like any political corruption, it feeds on itself and grows in size.

The Hubris inside the left echo chamber finally caught up with the Democratic Party this election cycle. They assumed they would be able to hide the corruption by winning elections, or if they lost, count on the winning Republican to be an establishment insider who would allow the lie to keep going. The Democratic Party's approval rating is 31% right now.

We wonder whether there is unease among conservatives due to their genetic resistance to change. Are they ok with blowing up the government? Trump's polls are holding steady in positive territory, an indication that conservatives are ok so far. The other factor is that deep in the psyche of conservative thought lives a distrust of government and government spending. Libertarians are generally Republicans, and they want government spending to be limited. It's logical to imagine that most Republicans will support attempts to make government more efficient.

To feel more relaxed about the attack on the bureaucracy, we need to think about it in this way. Trump is doing what he said he would do, and we've known that since his nomination. There are no secrets. The American people chose Trump's agenda when they elected him. Everyone knows the bureaucracy is bloated and inefficient, which makes it a target to help mitigate the national debt. Eliminating waste should be a bi-partisan issue, but the Democrats (other than Bernie Sanders) can't admit to supporting anything Trump does. Unfortunately for them, by opposing Trump, they make it look like they are supporting waste.

The second reason to relax is the behavior of Republican members of Congress, who are not objecting to Trump's initiatives. If there was illegal activity going on or the separation of powers was threatened, they would be speaking out.

Trump's agenda has moved beyond normal presidential priorities and included the creation of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency). There are two purposes here: root out corruption in places like the FBI, where rampant Lawfare was conducted, and eliminate programs that are too radical or waste taxpayer money. Americans should not be paying for programs they don't approve of.

On the wasteful spending front, one of DOGE's first targets was USAID, an organization created in 1961 to provide economic foreign aid across the globe. Trump put all the staff on leave, and Musk started to dig into the organization's activities. Examples of its aid include:

$ 30 million to study transmission of HIV among sex workers in South Africa

$ 38 million to a Chinese lab for animal experimentation (This could have been the lab that released COVID). Fauci claimed he only had $ 600k for gain of function research.

$ 6 million to fund tourism in Egypt

$ 2.5 million to build battery charging stations in Vietnam. Only one has been built

$ 1.5 million to Serbia to advance DEI

$ 500 thousand to expand atheism in Nepal

Foreign aid money should be spent on projects that represent a consensus of American opinion on the topic, not on the implementation of a radical left agenda. I suspect a large percentage of this money went to bribes.

Bernie Sanders' interest in DOGE is surprising, although it makes sense when you think about his philosophy of government. He said on February 4th that he's all in for DOGE as long as they include looking for waste in the Defense Department.

The Republican Party has MAGA and the establishment Republicans in it. The Democrats have the Radical Left and their own establishment faction. Trump has purged enough establishment people from the Republican Party to give him leverage over the remainder. On the left, the radicals control the establishment, so everything Trump does is looked at through a lens of frustration at their new role as the "out-group."

The Democrats are still trying to figure out what went wrong in the election and don't appear to be able to admit the truth to themselves. Trump has made their job more difficult with his "common sense" administration. How do the Democrats oppose Trump and, at the same time, oppose common sense?

Until the Democratic Party decides they have to move to the center, they will remain in the wilderness.

