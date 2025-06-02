Wrong Speak Publishing

Friendship is a vanishing commodity these days. Self-censorship and self-segregation are increasingly common.

I think it's important to build social ties and community and to be open and honest about your opinions. It can be a bad idea (like in a job interview, or a parent-teacher conference) but there is a kind of duty here: the silence on these topics is what allows people to stay stuck in ideological stagnation and prejudice. Of course, talking to others often improves YOUR views.

I've lost friends due both to the vagaries and distractions of modern life (many relationships are now purely a social media affair) AND due to political discussion. It's definitely easier to avoid topics but I truly believe that if you're kind and understanding most people are approachable on these issues, at least somewhat.

I think it's possible to be friendly and sociable, and to be open and direct about what you believe. Discernment is warranted and compassion is important... but the only way to change people's minds is to communicate with them. Paradoxically, the goal shouldn't be to convince people, but to communicate with them - to sincerely understand what they believe and why.

As you say here, it's possible to connect with people who are much different than ourselves (in terms of beliefs and background and personality) if we stay receptive and open-minded.

