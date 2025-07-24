Wrong Speak Publishing

Barbara
32m

For a piece on capitalism, it isn't really defined anywhere, besides that it has something to do with individual pursuits. If you look at the most profitable pursuits, those are usury and scams, rather than selling a legitimate product or service. The people getting their hands dirty, investing their years and their bodies into the back-breaking labor to make those glittering skyscrapers as well as the food, clothes, and more are not lifted out of poverty. These people stay living on the edge of or in poverty because capitalism rewards any pursuit of capital you can get away with, especially by taking advantage of others, especially poor people whose only capital is their labor power, or government resources by being supposedly "too big to fail" so they get unlimited bailouts and ridiculous contracts. People who already have the kind of capital simply put that into a pursuit are mostly protected from failure, but the employees are not. There are no golden parachutes for working class employees. Also, Bill Gates isn't out ploughing the land of which he is one of the biggest owners in the U.S. The old libertarian principle of individual ownership only includes what you can cultivate, not all that you would need an army of other people to take care of for you. When the wealthy get too rich, they tend to become lords and purchase the government as well, which is what has happened. The rest of us end up without the freedom to individual pursuits because we don't have the capital for teams of lawyers and lobbyists, private security, etc. We can do better than technofeudalism in my opinion.

robert m unger
15m

We are Communist as per The Communist Manifesto---Central Bank, Compulsory govt schools, graduated progressive inc tax, destroy morals, take over private property-etc-Most-American ignoramuses are not educable

