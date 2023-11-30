These new developments challenge the conventional understanding of the events, hinting at a deeper, possibly orchestrated series of actions that have yet to be fully understood.

Eyewitness accounts and social media reports, including a tweet from Chuck Callesto, suggest that unmarked buses transported individuals, possibly including provocateurs, to the Capitol on January 6th, 2020. This tweet features a video of men dressed in black switching to Trump apparel, raising questions about their real affiliations and intentions.

Furthermore, a photo from January 5th, 2021, depicting men in military uniforms inside one of these buses, adds to the mystery. This has led to speculation about the identities of these individuals and their potential role in the day's events.

As speculation grows with posts such as this one from @Suzy_1776 the extent of undercover DC officers in the crowd and their potential role in the day's violence must be examined. The possibility that the violence was not only premeditated but also involved elements of law enforcement or three-letter government agencies adds a new layer of complexity to the narrative. The extent of this involvement and its potential impact on the course of events is a matter of growing concern and debate, especially for the political prisoners sitting in federal detention centers.

The story of John Sullivan, known as “Jayden X,” becomes even more crucial. His brother, James Sullivan, in an interview with National File, alleges Jayden X’s involvement in a coordinated operation to incite chaos at the Capitol, including planning on “Antifa Discord servers” and collaborations with the FBI. Jayden X also reportedly planned to meet with Ray Epps, a figure suspected of being an agent provocateur. These claims suggest a potential strategy to discredit Trump supporters, feeding into the broader narrative of January 6th as an orchestrated event. This raises serious questions about the extent to which external groups may have influenced the events of that day.

James Sullivan further claims that his brother, Jayden X, was involved in pushing Ashli Babbitt through the window, even planning to incite a major photo op, leading to her fatal shooting. The involvement of entities like the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and photojournalist Jade Sacker in these events indicates a complex, interwoven operation. The implication that such operations were not only political but also had media involvement adds yet another twisted dimension to the unfolding story. This complexity suggests a sophisticated level of planning and coordination that transcends typical protest activities.

The possibility that individuals like Jayden X were transported to the Capitol via ‘ghost buses’, alongside undercover officers, implies a level of premeditation and coordination beyond spontaneous protest. This notion challenges the initial perception of the Capitol breach as a purely spontaneous event or a premeditated event organized by anyone on the right. It suggests a degree of organization and planning that raises questions about the true nature of the events and the identities of those who were really in control and their potential cooperation with government agencies.

The emerging details underline the need for a comprehensive and unbiased investigation into the January 6th events. The full scope and the roles of various actors remain a subject of intense debate. The potential implications of these findings are significant, potentially altering the public's understanding of the events of that day.

As more information surfaces, the mainstream media's portrayal of January 6th has been questioned. There are calls for citizens and independent journalists to uncover the full story, challenging the mainstream narrative. The growing discrepancy between reported accounts and emerging evidence has led to a crisis of confidence in traditional media sources. This situation underscores the importance of independent journalism in uncovering the truth behind such complex events.

James Sullivan's interview with National File describes Jayden X's coordination with Ray Epps to incite chaos during the electoral vote certification. He alleges Jayden X encouraged violent acts and was involved in Ashli Babbitt’s fatal approach to a barricaded door. The ramifications of these allegations are profound, suggesting not just individual misconduct but a coordinated effort to destabilize a key democratic process. The gravity of these claims necessitates a thorough investigation to determine the full extent of any coordinated activities and their impact on the events of January 6th.

Questions also arise about the financial compensation Jayden X received from media outlets, including CNN, for footage of the Capitol events. This raises concerns about the incentives driving media coverage and whether certain narratives were emphasized for sensationalism. The involvement of major news networks in financially rewarding individuals directly engaged in the events adds to the ethical questions surrounding media practices. It also raises the issue of whether such payments could have influenced the portrayal of the events, potentially skewing public perception.

The lack of disciplinary action against Lt. Michael Byrd, the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt, further fuels debates over accountability and transparency in handling the January 6 events. This aspect of the story has become a flashpoint, highlighting disparities in how law enforcement actions are perceived and addressed. The promotion of Lt. Byrd, despite the controversy, adds another layer of complexity to the narrative, raising questions about the standards of accountability within law enforcement agencies.

These revelations, if substantiated, depict a premeditated disruption, blurring the lines between protestors, provocateurs, and possibly law enforcement. A full and clear understanding of these events is essential for the American public. As investigations continue, examining the roles of undercover agents, the use of ‘ghost buses,’ and potential orchestrations by figures like Jayden X is vital in the quest for truth. The implications of such coordination are far-reaching, potentially further impacting public trust in government institutions and the media.

