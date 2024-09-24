September 20th is National Black Voter Day.

The purpose of this day is to increase voter registration and push back against voter suppression, which is considered having to produce some sort of identification. The problem is not that the black vote is being restricted or suppressed, it’s that black people as a whole intentionally don’t vote. Black people are not known to be very involved in civic or economic development in their community.

Astonishingly, Carol Anderson, in the book “One Person, No Vote How Voter Suppression Is Destroying Our Democracy” writes that in the 2016 elections, blacks did not show up to vote. She stated that blacks virtually boycotted the election because “they simply saw no reason to vote for Hillary.” As proof, of blacks’ coolness toward Hillary, journalists pointed to the much greater turnout for Obama in 2008 and 2012. Yet, Ms. Anderson goes on to write that in addition to these reports, Republican legislatures, and governors systematically blocked minorities from the polls.

So, there was high turnout in 2008 and 2012, but four years later extremely suppressive policies were put in place, even though in the same breath you state blacks saw no reason to vote for Hillary?

The assumption is the black voter is, has been, and always will be the base of the Democrat Party. The belief is the black voter is ignorant, poor, uneducated, and always in need of a helping hand. When we discuss the inability to get proper identification, who in the black community are we speaking to?

Are we speaking to wealthy, rich, and middle-class black people, who work, travel, pay their taxes, and are creating a better life for their families? Are we addressing Americans, who have never voted and will never vote because they just don’t want to? Who in the black community truly believes they cannot vote in America in 2024?

If you know anyone of any race who currently does not have or cannot obtain any form of identification, please let me know.

The purpose of National Black Voter Day should be to inspire black people to vote by sharing information about candidates on both sides and policy information so everyone can make informed voting decisions. It should be made clear that voting is not a popularity contest. Groups should help voters obtain proper identification, in a timely manner so there are no issues when the time comes to vote. This could be done by taking people to the DMV or helping them obtain the documents they may need in order to get proper identification.

National Black Voter Day should be for all Americans.

The manipulation media and the Democrat party are already planning how to win the November elections, even with the worst presidential party selectee ever. We’re hearing news stories of how requiring a voter, especially an illegal immigrant, to have some sort of legitimate form of identification or actually be an American citizen, is voter suppression and of course racist. The discussion centers around the cost associated with obtaining identification and sometimes the amount of time required due to the location of facilities that provide the needed ID.

An article published by the American Civil Liberties Union suggests it could cost a voter upwards of $200.00 when you combine the cost of travel, document fees, and taking time off from work. Instead of only presenting the problem, these groups need to present solutions. The correct answers are not that everything is racist and that minorities and the elderly cannot do what’s necessary to get the documents. The correct answer is to make it happen. We are able to mobilize persons for all sorts of things but fall short when it comes to assisting those who we believe need help getting proper IDs so they can vote.

Many of the articles present the issue in general terms such as seven states (the article does not identify the seven states) have strict photo ID laws, under which voters must present one of a limited set of forms of government-issued photo ID in order to vote. If this is an issue, then on National Black Voter Day, groups should canvass neighborhoods and do the work necessary to help these people get the required identification.

To imply that minorities are “less likely to have driver’s licenses because they are poor and live in urban areas,” is insulting and condescending. “Why Do Many Minorities Lack ID?” insists minorities may be more likely to have lost their driver’s license due to suspension or revocation and that almost half of suspended driver’s licenses were due to failure to pay outstanding fines. So, they had a driver’s license but lost it due to some sort of traffic violation, even though earlier in the article it is stated that minorities are less likely to have driver’s licenses because they are poor and live in urban areas.

Again, National Black Voter Day should help provide solutions to these problems.

I do not believe requiring a proper form of ID is an effort to suppress the vote of any group of people. Showing up to vote not knowing what form of ID is required tells me a great deal about you as a voter. If you were not able to vote in the 2022 election, you have had 2 years to get those issues resolved.

Voter fraud is the biggest threat to all of our right to vote.

The Democrat Party will do everything to distract us, with voter suppression when the real issue is voter fraud. The playbook has been handed out and the games have begun.

I believe the hope for a conservative red wave in 2024 is in jeopardy because of upcoming voter fraud.

