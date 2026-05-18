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Mary-Anne Sillamaa's avatar
Mary-Anne Sillamaa
3h

Thanks for a nice read. I am not Jewish but I also like what I've seen of Israel and I like the friendliness and spunk of the people I've met there.

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MSB's avatar
MSB
6h

After reading several of your past posts and seeing the same pattern, I started to wonder if you were contracted to write such pieces. At least in my mind, thanks to this one, you've confirmed it. Thanks, good to know.

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