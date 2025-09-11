Wrong Speak Publishing

BeadleBlog
1h

That there were even questions (2 you listed) on the survey about unicorns and tinker bell, I mean "gender identity," brings any discussion to a full stop. This was purposefully done by the democrats who will stop at nothing to destroy debate. Creating an evil and twisted fantasy (gender identity) and then using that to attack people is not a "mindset," but a way to bring humanity down in the gutter. Consider how many years very smart people have had to waste on fighting this miasma while solving real problems and improving life for all of us is shoved to the back burner.

