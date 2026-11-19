I’m pregnant again, and it has undoubtedly brought back a lot of my memories, both bad and good, of all the different trials and tribulations of motherhood. One thing is clear to me, though: a lot of it would have been much more enjoyable if I had taken some deep breaths and stopped worrying. I’m a mom of a 2.5-year-old, and in these two and a half years we have had a lot of ups and downs.

I remember when she was first born, how terrified I was that she would become ill. Going back and forth to the hospital due to jaundice. Trying to get her to latch, trying to pump, then choosing formula and being afraid of the formula, because it wasn’t “the best”.

But it all was canceled out by the warm snuggles, and the first time she decided to smile. And once she turned six months old, all that angst just melted away. Feeding her mushy peas for the first time and watching her face light up. Making her homemade organic purées made me feel better.

I was scared that she would choke to death, so she stayed on purées until she was 12 months old. I was terrified she would drown in the bathtub, so she stayed in the baby bathtub for a ridiculously long time. But when I look back, all the laughing and giggling are the only things that fill my mind.

I remember when I quit my job to be a stay-at-home mom, right about when she turned 18 months old. I look back at the time period with nothing but positive memories; however, biting was a serious problem that we had, and frankly I was extremely worried about it: “What if she bites her peers?” Thankfully, she would only bite me.

I was also extremely worried about every cracker and piece of food she put in her mouth, terrified that any amount of sugar would mean she would entirely stop eating fruits and vegetables. She also was taking what felt like forever to walk, and was doing this strange “knee walking” instead. She also refused to play on her own.

But these bad memories were covered up completely when she started walking, talking, and giving me smiles and kisses. And just how open-minded she was (and still is), she was totally open to trying any activities that I wanted to try.

When she turned two, I was extremely worried about sharing, and frustrated by how mean she was about it. She would have absolute meltdowns whenever anyone would try to vacuum or use the rug machine in the house. I would have to take her outside or into another room.

But now? She’s the best sharer in the world. She even handed her precious “Addy the elephant” to another child. And she doesn’t cry when we vacuum.

My current worry is potty training, and it’s an issue that’s hard to describe. Basically, issues such as everything being “too loud” and having complete meltdowns in a crowded library. After her latest meltdown, I did an experiment and took her to the “less crowded” story time, and she was fine, no meltdowns at all.

And the highlights of parenting my child? She shares like a champ. She listens really well; she plays with herself and other kids now and makes lots of friends wherever she goes. She hops in the car seat on command. Her communication is getting better and better. She has just recently stopped fighting me like a rabid bear for bedtime.

This second pregnancy has truly put parenting in a different light for me. I realized that I could choose to stop worrying at any time, about both my pregnancy and my toddler. I can do my best, while leaving that which is out of my control to God.

So she doesn’t like crowds right now; that doesn’t mean that it’s forever. Just like the vacuum cleaner, she’ll learn to tolerate crowds. And yes, she’s stubborn about potty training, but she’ll get it eventually.

Share

And so I took her to a nice park to play with some other kids. We took a hike and listened to some bullfrogs. We enjoyed the peace and tranquility.

No matter what stage of motherhood I’m in, it has its own unique set of joys and challenges. And although I’ve been told several times before to stop worrying, I think it’s time for me to take that advice.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author’s own.