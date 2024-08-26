Originally Published 8/21/2024 on Pamela’s Newsletter

What do a Jewish social worker and Southern Baptists have in common? They know that transgender ideology and ‘gender affirmative care’ is harmful to children, families, and our society at large.

After living in California for over 20 years, in March, I made my escape and landed in a small town in Georgia. Soon after we moved in, my husband and I introduced ourselves to our new neighbors. As we were making small talk, the common question came up, “What do you do?” I explained that I was a mental health therapist for over 20 years and that I just published a new book. I didn’t want to get into a big political debate with my new next door neighbors, I just wanted to exchange pleasantries, so when they asked what it was about, I hesitated.

Not knowing where my neighbors stand on the controversial subject of transgender, I swallowed hard and said that my book was about protecting children and families from trans ideology. The next moment I was relieved to know that my neighbors were in agreement with my perspective and were curious about my work. I had an extra proof copy lying around, so I ran back in and got it for them. It was a nice exchange, but I didn’t expect what came next.

The following day, my neighbor knocked on my door with my book in her hand. When I let her in, she gave me a big hug and thanked me for teaching her so much and fighting for children and families. She is a grandmother and very concerned for her grandchildren’s futures. She then insisted that I sign her copy.

Fast forward a few months to this week (August 2024), I received a text from my neighbor that the reverend of her church announced that he would be discussing his concerns about transgender issues with his congregation. She told him about me, promoted my book, A Practical Response to Gender Distress, and connected us. The reverend and I spoke on the phone and I was invited the same day to a service and discussion. He introduced me to the congregation and shared with them his belief that it was divine intervention that we found each other. He is passionate and knowledgeable on the subject and understands how important it is for the church to stand up to the gender lies.

A few days later, the reverend, his wife, my husband and I had a lovely lunch together. We discussed our views on the subject and found that we were on exactly the same page. Not only did I find partners to fight trans ideology, I also made new friends in my new town.

This Sunday, the reverend introduced me again to the congregation and handed the microphone over to me. I spoke about the subject for 40 minutes. I explained how trans ideology is cult-like. I helped them recognize that their southern kindness is being weaponized and why preferred pronouns aren’t always nice. I also talked about the radical trans sanctuary laws that have been passed in California, Washington and Minnesota, so they can be warned here in Georgia. Finally, I helped them understand why the phrase “affirmative care saves lives” is a complete lie. Some people in the audience were very aware of the gender-fluid messages in schools, institutions, and the media, and some people were very shocked. The group was very engaged and asked several great questions.

Also, they knew I’m Jewish, and didn’t mind. They were so grateful to have found me. The reverend said, “The truth is the truth, no matter where it comes from”. Many said they had been praying for me during the week and many women weren’t shy to give me a hug to express their gratitude. Several people bought a copy of my book and the church now has a copy in it’s library. One member handed me a card with the word Shalom written on it in Hebrew letters.

A man in church handed this to card me. It says “Shalom”. His name is on the bottom right, but I covered it for privacy.

I’m invited back to the church and I hope to be working more with the reverend to connect with other local churches on the subject. We aren’t the only people with different backgrounds working together on this issue. There are gays, radical feminists, Christian conservatives, and more who understand how important it is to fight together.

I’ve been on several big podcasts, and radio shows and spoken on several stages. However, this one felt different, more meaningful and personal. Knowing that I helped protect the people in my new hometown was special.

