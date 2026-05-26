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alewifey's avatar
alewifey
1dEdited

With a decent rice cooker and some 20-lb bags of rice, lentils and beans, you can have nutritious, protein-rich meals for about $1 a day; maybe $1.50 a day if you're an unusually big and/or physically active person—even if you're living in a transitional situation where you don't have a stove/hot plate/cook top. An outlay of $5 every few months in the spice aisle can add flavor and variety.

Add in a good multivitamin/mineral plus some extra stashes of quality supplements of vitamins D, C, and B12 (none of which can be meaningfully "overdosed"), and you've got yourself a nutritious, extremely protein-tich, diet that's loaded in all the necessary micronutrients. Still clocking in under $2 a day. Still if you don't even have a stove or a hot plate.

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Stefan Grossman's avatar
Stefan Grossman
1d

There's a huge number of low-cost cooking shows on YouTube, mostly aimed at young adults who don't have a lot of money or time ("Struggle Meals" is my favorite). Many of the younger people I talk to about this don't believe that its's easier, cheaper, and healthier to cook at home than it is to order delivery (and nearly as quick).

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