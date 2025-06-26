Wrong Speak Publishing

Wrong Speak Publishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tina Stolberg's avatar
Tina Stolberg
4h

It seems you have learned the great art of acceptance, and have chosen to find joy in what you value the most. I am still working on that but I can't think of anything more important. Thanks for the article and please share your pumpkin curry recipe

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Wrong Speak Publishing
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture