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BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
2h

I'm going to go much further and state that if a woman is having violent thoughts postpartum (even though Clancy was well past postpartum), her body is telling her she's not meant to have children.

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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
10m

A German airline pilot was apparently on meds when he decided to fly a plane into a mountain killing children returning from a holiday. Had he lived, would we feel sorry for him? She was a medical professional. She would have known that medicines have consequences. Thus this is not like someone who has killed a loved one after becoming delusional due to SSRI induced psychosis. Did everyone forget about the woman who murdered her children and blamed a "Black Man?" Under Biden, stupid men trying to flatter me would say it was time for women to rule the world because men had f'd it up. I told them such sentiment was offensive. If they deny that women can due evil than they are denying my full humanity with a potential to do evil. Essentially, they were putting into modern words the old rhyme that little girls are made of sugar and spice and everything nice. Women are made of that as well as caustic corrosive acid.

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