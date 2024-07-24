It's no surprise that a number of liberals are publicly lamenting that the shooter in Butler, PA did not kill President Trump. That type of thinking is embedded in the left-wing mindset that winning isn't everything, it's the only thing, even if innocent people die. Bogus lawsuits and false accusations didn’t prevent Trump from becoming the Republican nominee for president, so the only option remaining was assassination.

While these same liberals widely blame President Trump for rhetoric inciting violence, a valid claim, they find absolutely nothing objectionable in the comments of Joe Biden and other Democrats which are equally provocative or more so.

Consider Biden’s comment, made in a rare moment of lucidity. "time to put Trump in a bullseye" Since the assassination attempt, Biden has stated his “bullseye” comment was a mistake, but his sincerity is questionable. Odds are, had there been no shooter at the Trump rally, Biden would have stood by his comment.

In light of the “shot heard around the world”, calls for “toning down the rhetoric” (ironically coming from some of the same people who amped it up) have rung out from members of both parties. And although those calls are largely focused on comments by and about Trump and Biden, the current tsunami of provocative rhetoric didn't start with either of them. It started with Obama.

Obama’s comments were subtle, and not aimed at a specific opponent, but when he stated, "I have a pen and a phone", and "So sue me", his message was clear; I’ll do whatever I want, consequences and laws be damned. Obama’s statements did not include a call for violence, but they provided encouragement for a disregard of the law and civility. It could well be argued that the people who picked up guns, burned buildings down, and assaulted police officers would have done so regardless of Obama’s words. However, a public statement by an elected official in which his words were a verbal middle finger pointed at his opposition, unquestionably was an encouragement to disregard the law. In so doing, Obama’s statements fueled the fires that have torched civility.

As evidenced by recent statements and actions, it’s clear that political discourse has devolved into a verbal thrust and parry environment in which each side feels compelled to respond in kind. For his part, Trump is certainly an antagonist, which is no surprise considering he was born in New York City and has lived there for decades.

I grew up in “The Big Apple” (before it became “The Rotten Apple”) and can have experienced the tenor of Trump’s rhetoric, which is typical throughout the city. Although it is offensive to outsiders, the “New York schtick” is largely taken in stride by residents of the five boroughs.

Trump’s mistake is that he never came to accept that even in New Jersey, many people find the New York schtick objectionable. And residents of the South, Midwest, and West don’t just find the schtick objectionable, they find it offensive. Trump could have made his points much more effective by voicing his disagreement with the statements or actions of opponents and simply stating, “I don’t think that’s what’s best for the American people.”

In response to Trump, liberals, have taken to not simply hurling insults, but to calling for violence against Trump and other conservatives. Many of those comments come from self-indulgent show business types who seem determined to display their ignorance and poor taste. Their comments, range from alleged comedian Kathy Griffin holding a fake, bloodied decapitated Trump head, to Bette Midler publicly wishing for someone to “shiv” or “stab” Trump, to Madonna saying she thought a lot about blowing up the White House, (with Trump in it) to George Lopez who posted an illustration of Trump being burned at the stake. The liberal mainstream media is all too eager to publicize such comments and contribute to its own demonization of Donald Trump.

Hollywood instigators and the media are not the official voice of the Democrat party, but Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer is. On March 5, 2020, in front of the Supreme Court building, Schumer called out Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh and said, “You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Even after the assassination attempt, the Democrat rhetoric continued. Jacqueline Marsaw Field Director for Mississippi Democrat Bennie Thompson posted on social media, “I don’t condone violence but please get you some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time oops that wasn’t me talking,” and Democrat Rep. Steven Woodrow from Denver stated, “The last thing America needed was sympathy for the devil but here we are.”

Certainly, blame can be placed on both Republicans and Democrats for the current plague of vitriolic rhetoric. However, the disturbing trend of preaching violence appears to be etched in the Democrat playbook. Apparently that’s their preferred option for diverting attention from the abject failure of the left-wing policies that have made America anything but great.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.