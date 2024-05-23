The left hates questions concerning things they say because most of what they say makes no sense. When the left is questioned on their nonsensical assertions, the blowback is usually so violent that the right retreats or even compromises on matters of morality for fear of being seen as extremist.

When a child wants to transition to another gender, we are told we must affirm that decision. The child knows who they truly are, and we must accept their decision, no matter what.

I saw a story of a 19-year-old boy who declared to his parents he felt he was really a girl. The mother was immediately enlightened and now understood why her son had experienced issues with depression and anxiety since middle school. When the boy came home pretending to be a girl, he was nervous about being “out” in public, and the mother was nervous too. He asked her for advice on being out as a transgender.

Her response was, “Honestly, I don’t know. Let’s figure it out together.”

Her response implies no research was done by the boy or the parents concerning transgenders before beginning the transition.

For his 20th birthday, they threw a re-birthday party. This is where he announces to everyone who he really is and celebrates his true identity. It also provides the parents the opportunity to openly demonstrate their acceptance.

The word child is used a lot in the article. The title of the story even uses the word child. Although the child in this story is 19 years old, the use of the word child suggests these decisions could be made by children even younger than age 19. The article implies counseling should be sought after you affirm your child’s decision and the counseling is seen as a tool to help the parents and the child move forward. It is never suggested that counseling should be looked into before making this transition.

An adult can be considered a juvenile (child) based on how they act in certain situations. For example, Joe’s actions at the company party were considered juvenile, meaning childish or immature. The key here is Joe is an adult. Joe’s behavior at the company party consisted of actions befitting a child and not an adult. This demonstrates that an adult can act like a child; but can a child act like an adult and make adult decisions?

According to the left, children should be able to make these life-altering decisions but should be considered childish when they engage in criminal behavior.

This year, the Louisiana state legislature—in a legislative special session on crime—repealed the 2017 Raise the Age Bill, allowing courts to now try 17-year-olds as adults.

The left is not in favor of this change because they say the research on brain development illustrates the human brain is not completely formed until the age of 25, so decision-making abilities of young people aren't fully mature until then.

Think about the child who at age 19 decides they want to change their gender. Think about the children even younger, who make this “decision” and we are told our role is to affirm this decision despite research on brain development that illustrates the human brain is not completely formed until the age of 25, so decision-making abilities of young people aren't fully mature until then.

If the human brain is not completely developed until age 25, and we shouldn’t try 17-year old’s for crimes they may have committed, then doesn’t it seem logical that a child, should not be permitted to make the decision to change their gender until they are at least age 25?

Presenting this argument wins you the transphobic label.

If you suggest that a 17-year-old who murdered a clerk at a gas station should be tried as an adult, you are accused of not being sympathetic to the plight of young people who truly aren’t mature enough to understand the seriousness of the crime they have committed. If you discuss the number of things a child is not allowed to do because their brains are not fully developed and they lack the mental capacity to do many of these things, you are told this generalization of information does not apply to all children.

The left knows what’s right and what’s wrong but will die on the altar of what’s wrong until we all bend the knee and allow children to make adult decisions.

The right will stand strong until they are viewed as extremist, transphobic, and uncompassionate. Then to show they stand for nothing at all, the right will bend the knee and compromise their morality.

Suggesting we are being cruel and immoral by preventing children from transitioning is demanding we embrace evil. Presenting the argument that a child has the mental capacity to determine they are the wrong gender and must transition from one gender to another but a young person who commits murder does not possess the mental capacity to understand what they have done makes no sense.

We must stand strong and not compromise in this area at all. Fighting for truth and what is morally right takes a specific type of courage we all need to embrace.

“Moral cowardice is not an attractive nor inspiring nor a very practical trait.” Ayn Rand.

