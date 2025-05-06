Klaus Schwab, 87, founded the World Economic Forum in 1971 and is currently its chairman emeritus.

The WEF describes itself as follows:

In a world marked by complex challenges, the World Economic Forum engages political, business, academic, civil society, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. Established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation, it is independent, impartial, and not tied to any special interests, upholding the highest standards of governance and moral and intellectual integrity.

The WEF is well known for its annual meeting in February in Davos, Switzerland, where the world’s business leaders fly in on their gas-guzzling corporate jets in order to be seen and talk about business and economic strategy.

One of the WEF’s major initiatives is Project 2030, a plan for transforming the world into a “better place.” This is the master plan of the globalists/neoliberals who want to rule the world using NGOs (non-government organizations).

Klaus Schwab has written several books, three of which I have read: The Fourth Industrial Revolution (2016), COVID-19: The Great Reset (2020), and Stakeholder Capitalism (2021).

The first book describes the history of industrial revolutions and focuses on the fourth iteration, which is the revolution of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. Schwab believes that these computing tools can be used to make government more efficient than it has ever been before. Data collection will lead to faster and more accurate decision-making.

In reality, the WEF and its members seek to create a political system where globalist/neoliberal ideas rule the world and the nation-state disappears. A single world government made up of NGOs, like the World Bank and the World Trade Organization, would manage all aspects of human society.

When you read Schwab’s book, you can’t find a plot to rule the world. Nowhere does it say that people will be stripped of their rights and find themselves powerless to influence government action. You don’t see those things because the book is cleverly written in code, which has to be decrypted.

Let’s look at a few examples of this code. The text in brackets is my interpretation.

Schwab talks about the changes governments must make to operate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (FIR). Governments must use digital and web technologies to modernize their structures and improve performance. They must also accept the fact that government power is shifting from state actors to non-state actors (NGOs) and from established institutions to loose networks. [This nation-state to global state transfer means the people lose the right to elect their leaders.]

Technology will increasingly enable citizens, providing a new way to voice their opinions, coordinate their efforts, and possibly circumvent government supervision. He admits that the opposite may also be true, that surveillance technologies will increase the power of the authorities. [My question is, how will the public use technology to voice their opinions in the future, given that they are censored and ignored even now? Government decisions are made by the wealthy, and it’s more likely that the government will use surveillance power against the people to protect their interests.]

Schwab advocates for “agile” governments that can change regulations quickly in response to our fast-changing world. He sees governments becoming “public service centers” that are evaluated based on their ability to provide services in the most efficient ways. [This structure would require organizational behavior, which is the opposite of a bureaucracy. The only way to guarantee organizational efficiency is to have it managed by an authoritarian state.]

Ultimately, the ability of governments to adapt will determine their survival. [Those who can’t adapt will be excluded from the global order.]

What is the impact of FIR on the individual?

The new world requires individuals to adapt continuously to technology, which may result in increasing inequality. Those who can adapt will win and receive the radical human improvements generated by technology. Those who are slow to adopt change will be excluded. [The new system would pick winners and losers, and those who lose would be denied the benefits the winners receive. Their incentive will be to comply or lose out.]

The EU’s implementation of Project 2030 is far ahead of that of the United States. In the Netherlands, for example, there are active programs to reduce farmland use and livestock to reduce air pollution. Obviously, the farmers are upset about these policies because they impact profits.

Project 2030 has a program designed to produce a sustainable plant-based food supply called Food 2030. This organization advocates for insects in the human diet. Advocates accuse the right of using scare tactics, but the WEF itself published an article in 2021 titled Why we need to give insects the role they deserve in our food systems.

The claim is that the world will run out of food in the future, so there have to be more food options. The reason for pushing for plant-based food is to help save the planet. [People should fear that governments will take control of food distribution systems and eliminate the foods they have decided harm the environment].

The EU’s “Digital Decade” project aims to have 80% of EU citizens using a digital ID by 2030 and 100% of citizens having access to secure, privacy-enhancing digital IDs. This project, including the EU Digital Identity Wallet, is designed to empower citizens with a safe and portable digital identity, enabling them to access public and private services across the EU with greater ease and control over their personal data. [Of course, this means that in the future, anyone who does not agree to get a digital ID will be excluded from the services provided to the ID holders.

Also, those with digital ID may be subject to “big-brother” actions such as corporate access to private information to be used for marketing and surveillance, and the risk exists that individual information will be compromised.] There are several countries with mature digital ID programs today, including the Scandinavian countries, Belgium, and Estonia. These IDs can be used to access public services and make payments.

The master plan of the WEF is to combine its partner corporations into a unified global government that will implement its initiatives. Corporations that don’t join the coalition will be excluded from its benefits. The hope of the organization’s leadership is that they can obtain enough leverage to force others to join.

Their success is not guaranteed, however.

One problem they can’t overcome is that no totalitarian or theocratic government will be joining the coalition. Those countries believe in traditional societies and reject the neoliberal ideology. They represent 70% of the world’s population.

This failure to recognize the limits of its enterprise is similar to the climate arguments. If China produces 30% of the world’s air pollution yearly, and all of Europe puts less than 10%, how can a European carbon-zero program make a difference?

These are examples of blind ideology’s ignorance of the real world.

Secondly, the American political landscape under Trump is anti-globalist. Trump’s 2024 victory halted the left’s advance to a globalist ideology. It will take at least one successor to Trump to force the globalist left to rethink their ideology.

Europe is in a bad way. They are struggling economically and are tied to the globalist ball and chain by the EU. Despite the failures of the neoliberal ideology, such as out-of-control immigration, the European people continue to accept the lies of their neoliberal leaders.

Americans must understand that there is a great ideological war going on globally between believers in the concept of a nation-state and those who would create a new global order. This battle dwarfs the scale of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The fact that half of America believes in traditional values and the nation-state is a lucky circumstance because it has generated the principal force carrying the fight against globalism. Europeans must wake up and get on board.

