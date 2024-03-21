American voters weren’t nearly as enthusiastic as the mainstream media was about Joe Biden’s 2024 State of the Union Address. Joe Biden’s age and mental capacity have been the subject of many debates, even amongst those on the left. The Democratic base feared and worried that Biden would show his old age by incoherently mumbling, stuttering, and constantly making gaffes throughout the speech as he usually does.

To everyone’s surprise, “Sleepy” Joe did give an upbeat, forceful, feisty speech. The leftist mainstream media described “Sleepy” Joe as “fiery” and full of vigor.

Biden’s campaign strategy for winning the 2024 presidential election was on full display. While there were the usual gaffes and stutters, particularly towards the end, one would be remiss to not recognize how aggressive he was right out of the box. He attempted to boast about his record on the economy and paint Republicans’ policies as deeply unpopular with the American votes.

While the State of the Union brought some Democrats optimism, especially his mainstream media allies, there’s simply not much evidence that it changed many minds about the horrible job Joe Biden has done as president or convinced a large number of the electorate to support and vote for him.

The president’s job approval ratings remain subpar. In the RealClearPolitics polling averages, Joe Biden had a 39 percent approval rating on March 7th, 2024. In the FiveThirtyEight polling averages, Biden’s approval dropped slightly from 39 percent on March 7 to 38. One pollster (Economist/YouGov) who measured “presidential job approval” just before and a few days after the speech showed almost no change (a 42 percent to 56 percent approval/disapproval ratio on March 3–5, and a 42 percent to 55 percent ratio on March 10–12).

Despite Joe Biden’s gaslit self-promotion and attacks aimed at his “predecessor,” his State of the Union speech had little to no impact on general-election polling. In head-to-head matchups with Trump, the RCP averages showed Trump leading Biden by 2 percent on March 7 and by 3 percent today. Specific pollsters found NO national pro-Biden bounce: Economist/YouGov had identical Biden/Trump numbers (a two-point Trump lead) as of March 5 and March 12. The Morning Consult tracking poll showed Biden leading by a point on March 3 and trailing by a point on March 10.

While Joe Biden’s media allies may have loved his energy and fervor, many American voters perceived him as sounding and looking like a crazy, old, unhinged, and bitter man. This is the man who ran on “unity” and who was supposed to restore “decency and dignity” back to the office of President.

We haven’t seen one ounce of that yet. Instead of attempting to live up to any of these promises, old corrupt Joe went on a hyper-partisan rant while yelling and arguing with those in attendance at the State of the Union.

It’s truly shocking that this doddering old fool managed to deliver a speech all the way through while standing upright, which is pretty sad considering he is the president of the world’s strongest country. That low bar standard itself is very troubling.

Anyone who listened and could actually understand Joe Biden at the State of the Union Address knows he will continue to put America last. Republicans need to unite now and fire Biden, because it is very clear we can’t afford another “four more years.”

