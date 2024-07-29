With his announcement on July 21, 2024, Joe Biden, the president who never was, declared he is now the candidate who never will be. In spite of his repeated statements that he was staying in the race and was “in it to win it”, the same puppet masters who have apparently controlled White House policy since Biden took office, pulled the strings to make Biden bow out.

Biden was unquestionably inaugurated as president in 2021 and has been the official resident of the White House since then, but he has essentially been “president in absentia”. He may have played the role, but it’s apparent he has never truly functioned as the actual commander-in-chief.

It is unreasonable to think that for the past 3-1/2 years, Biden has been the creator and executor of “White House policy”. How can a man who struggles to put a coherent sentence together make policy? How can a man who needs a teleprompter to answer questions at a press conference make policy? How can a man who doesn’t know which way to walk when leaving a stage make policy?

All recent presidents have had speechwriters, cabinet members, and advisors to help guide and advise them, but typically, the man with the title is the actual decision-maker. It’s apparent, Biden has not been the decision-maker in the White House. When interviewed, true decision-makers don’t say, “they told me not to say that”.

Author and Founder of Wrong Speak Publishing’s 'Black Victim to Black Victor: Second Edition' is now available at Wrong Speak Publishing , Amazon , and Barnes & Noble ! Pick up your copy today!

Biden’s cognitive decline was evident well before the 2020 election. During his campaign for that election, he often appeared to be dazed and confused and many of his contemporaries acknowledged that he wasn’t the same person who was on stage with Paul Ryan during the 2012 vice presidential debate. His handlers realized having Biden speak publicly without a teleprompter was a liability, so they had him confined to his basement for much of the campaign.

After being inaugurated, he spoke coherently and forcefully a few times. Whether that was a result of the application of pharmaceutical products is anybody’s guess. But each spasm of lucidity has been invariably followed by yet another bout of incoherence.

Is it a coincidence that many of Biden’s policies appear to have Obama’s fingerprints all over them? Probably not. During several interviews, Obama stated, "You know what? If I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a front man or front woman, and they had an earpiece in and I was just in my basement in my sweats looking through the stuff, and then I could sort of deliver the lines, but somebody else was doing all the talking and ceremony, I'd be fine with that.”

Share

Some “fact checkers” claim that Obama was joking, and perhaps he was. But it seems more likely, especially in retrospect, that he was testing the waters. And in the lead up to the 2020 election, with Biden as the Democrat nominee, he saw a solid opportunity.

After announcing that he would not seek reelection, Biden went on to endorse Kamala Harris as his replacement. There couldn’t be a more fitting conclusion for the president who never was, than endorsing the vice president who never should have been.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.