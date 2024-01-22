Former President Trump won big in the Iowa caucus. Grab your popcorn. It’s officially election season 2024 and this is going to be a circus you don’t want to miss.

The Democrats, now clearly in panic mood, will be off and running with the same plays from their dusty old playbook, targeting the weakest link. The title of their playbook is “FEAR: Scare the shit out of the Black Voters”.

Former First Lady, Michelle Obama is “terrified” about this upcoming election. She’s terrified because sleepy Joe Biden is not doing a good job, and many believe this may present the necessity for her to step in and become the Democratic candidate. I still believe the choice to replace Joe will be Gavin Newsom, but we shall see.

While Michelle is terrified, Joe Biden is in the black church preaching doom and gloom if they don’t vote for him. In 2024 he’s talking about what happened to black Americans during the Civil War, as if no amount of change or progress has been made. The church leadership speaks as if without the Democrats, black Americans will lose any ground they have made in America. Makes it feel as if we’re in the 1800s.

“They’re going to put you back in chains!” should be Biden’s 2024 bumper sticker for black Americans. Believe me when I say this will be the narrative more and more as November 2024 gets closer. Meanwhile, new voters, who at some point, will replace the black voters, are streaming across the southern border undeterred.

The democrat playbook calls for another mass shooting, probably this summer. Of course, this opens up the debate for gun control and highlights how the evil right-wing extremist wants to hold onto their guns. Meanwhile, inner cities are being terrorized by criminals who don’t care about gun laws, and law-abiding citizens can’t get firearms to protect themselves.

It will be implied that blacks will be prevented from voting and movements will be put in place to get out the black vote. Everything under the sun will be considered racist and efforts will be made to show how black Americans are weak and do not possess the ability to register or obtain identification to vote.

Kamala Harris will be resurrected at some point to speak to the black community about why it’s important to keep her in the office of Vice President. All we can really be sure of (maybe check with Willie Brown) is that she is the first female Vice President.

The Democrats will find rap stars and black athletes to convince blacks to vote for whomever the Democrats put up as their candidate. Cardi B and LeBron James are two individuals whose words of wisdom I can’t wait to hear. Whomever the Democrats prop up, will run to the black radio stations, and tell you once again, “If you don’t know the difference between me and a Republican, then you ain’t black.”

Code for you’re a coon or a Sambo.

The icing on the cake will be an over-sensationalized “white cop kills unarmed black man” event. Hollywood and elite sports figures will run to the microphones to share the horrors of such an event. Al Sharpton and Ben Crump will stand at a microphone and preach to you about the dangers of being black in America. Then they will quickly be escorted to their gated community by armed security.

When all else fails look for the Democrats to pull out the white supremacy card. According to Joe Biden, this is the biggest threat to black Americans. Instead of sharing the successes of his administration (can you think of any?) he will scare blacks with the threat of the continued resurgence of white supremacy.

Failing schools, inner-city violence, black abortion rates, and the demise of the intact black family will not be discussed because these issues are not important right now. We must first eradicate white supremacy.

These events will all take place ahead of the 2024 election in some form or fashion, and black Americans will eat it up like pigs at feeding time, not remembering pigs get slaughtered in the end. This playbook will not only be used in the national election but will be implemented at the state and local level. Democrat state and local officials will preach about the evils of the Republican party saying, “If you think things are bad now, see what happens if you replace us with them.”

Fear will rule this election season.

Don’t you dare vote Republicans into office. Don’t even think, as a black person about voting for Trump, if he ends up being the nominee. Black Americans will be sure to police themselves in this regard. So will the saviors of the white race. Prepare yourself for another summer of “mostly peaceful protest.”

But there is a small glimmer of hope.

Biden’s poll numbers are in the tank not only among black Americans but among all Americans. Many are waking up and realizing this administration is founded on lying and pushing fear.

Our only hope is that enough black Americans stop drinking the Kool-Aid of the left and make better choices for their communities in November.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.