Wrong Speak Publishing

Wrong Speak Publishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James M.'s avatar
James M.
7m

Society seems to gradually be organizing itself to constrain independent and nonconformist dreamers and builders... slowly enough that we barely notice the changes. It's still possible to operate on the margins, doing your own thing (I've done it for years) but you'll risk obscurity and poverty - and those things usually entail some degree of romantic failure.

Things will (might) change when people realize that the promises of ambition and conformity don't justify a life lived inside others' boundaries. People these days are just exceedingly fearful of risk and of discomfort. That's a difficult attribute to eliminate, but it can be reduced. Reducing it should be the goal of every pro-freedom and pro-diversity person in our society. Comfort and herdlike dependence simply CAN'T generate maximal fulfillment, at least for many people. I truly believe that.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/risk-taking-and-conformity

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ProfessorTom's avatar
ProfessorTom
16m

I started college, dropped out, went back after several years and completed my degree in Computer Science. For the longest time, I didn't make any "real money" as a programmer. Then I started to make decent salaries, but didn't stay long at companies either because they downsized or we couldn't work together. Now I can't find work and I'm going to lose everything I own; I can't even afford rent right now.

If you can help, I'd be eternally grateful.

https://www.givesendgo.com/tomasgalluccithewriter

https://buymeacoffee.com/professortom/forward-progress

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Wrong Speak Publishing
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture