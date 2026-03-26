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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
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I heard Fukuyama speak at an event before I had read his work. The event had a libertarian event. He was arguing for the need of experts. Considering this was after the lockdown/vax insanity, his position was tone deaf.

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