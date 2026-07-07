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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
2d

> elect 5000 Europeans at random, and throw them into a volcano

I'd change this to "select 5000 Europeans *who believe in the climate change cult* at random, and throw them into a volcano".

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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
2d

"Here’s my proposal to the Europeans: legalize A/C, select 5000 Europeans at random, and throw them into a volcano (It seems like the most poetic approach)". Do they have to random? How about randomly at the EU? I watched a video of a professor extolling the virtues of Peter Singer extolling that if one didn't follow his recommendations, you were immoral. His recommendation was sending one's money to an NGO instead of buying Starbucks. While I am no Starbucks fan, a (once) thriving company seems like a good thing.

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