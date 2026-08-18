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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
20h

> My solution would be to give them all sticks, replace the basketball with a puck, and make them play on ice, but as a Canadian I may be biased.

Jeez. Making baskets with *that* sort of equipment sounds **REALLY** hard. And slam dunks would require Olympic Figure Skating levels of prowess.

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BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
19h

Humor is good. Thank you!

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