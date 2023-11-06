Ice Cube's podcast tour to expose the gatekeepers has received a powerful boost from a DOJ investigation into the NBA’s tactics. Will this level the playing field and sling open the doors to the NBA's once-exclusive territory? In this unfolding drama, as Cube challenges the NBA, the future of basketball's landscape remains uncertain. The court of public opinion awaits the verdict, wondering the outcome of this David and Goliath story.

Ice Cube, the uber-famous rapper, actor, and cultural icon, made headlines in the sports world when he co-founded the BIG3 basketball league in 2017. The BIG3 is a unique and innovative 3-on-3 professional basketball league that has attracted significant attention since its inception.

The concept behind the BIG3 is to provide a platform for former NBA players and other professional athletes to showcase their skills and compete at a high level once again. The league features a set of distinctive rules, including a half-court format, a 14-second shot clock, and a unique four-point shot, which adds excitement and strategic depth to the games.

One of the most compelling aspects of the BIG3 is its roster of former NBA stars who have come out of retirement to participate. Players like Allen Iverson, Chris "Birdman" Andersen, and Rashard Lewis, among others, have graced the BIG3 courts, reigniting nostalgia for fans and delivering thrilling basketball action.

Ice Cube's involvement in the BIG3 extends beyond co-founding the league; he is actively engaged in its promotion and serves as its public face. His passion for the game and his vision for creating an alternative basketball experience have resonated with fans. Under his leadership, the BIG3 has gained a dedicated following and a reputation for providing a unique blend of entertainment and high-quality basketball.

While the BIG3 doesn't directly compete with the NBA in terms of scale, it offers fans an exciting alternative during the NBA offseason. The league's success demonstrates that there is room in the basketball landscape for different formats and approaches, catering to a diverse range of basketball enthusiasts.

“We pride ourselves on being more than a game,” Ice Cube said, “by being a vibe, really enhancing culture.” Next year, the BIG3 seeks to expand to team ownership and be city-based, similar to the NBA model. The games are currently televised on CBS and Paramount. Co-founder, Jeff Kwatinetz stated to Forbes, “Our ratings go up every year,” adding, “No one believes it — but it’s on Nielsen, so you can’t lie about it — but our ratings are bigger than NHL and MLS.”

Is the NBA Jealous, Protective of Its Turf, or a Blend of Both?

In the summer of 2023, Ice Cube made allegations against the NBA, claiming that the NBA has been working in secret to sabotage his three-on-three basketball venture. Cube expressed his concerns during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience as he kicked off his *uck The Gatekeepers Podcast Tour.

According to Ice Cube, the NBA has allegedly been using its influence to dissuade potential sponsors and broadcast networks from partnering with the BIG3. He emphasized that his league is not in direct competition with the NBA but is intended to be complementary. Cube voiced his frustration to Joe Rogan over these alleged actions, stating, “We’re not trying to compete in any shape or form with the NBA. We’re very complimentary. So I don’t understand the things that are being done behind the scenes. Encouraging people not to sponsor us. Encouraging networks not to play us.”

While Cube's podcast tour was quite visible for social media junkies, its impact on the general public remains uncertain. It probably didn't come as a shock to his fans that the NBA wasn't enthusiastic about Cube's independent venture into the basketball world. The media largely overlooked Cube's podcast tour, with it not becoming a significant story until now.

What's changed? The Department of Justice has initiated an investigation into the NBA for potential antitrust violations. This prompts us to delve into Cube's allegations and invokes a historical peek at the ABA's merger with the NBA, which was the last time the NBA faced significant competition.

Remember the dynamic ABA? The NBA likely counts on us forgetting what it was like to have choices in basketball. The American Basketball Association, which existed from 1967 to 1976, was a professional basketball league that rivaled the NBA. The ABA was known for its flashy style of play, three-point shot innovation, and a roster of legendary players like Julius "Dr. J" Erving and George "The Iceman" Gervin. The ABA-NBA merger in 1976 marked a pivotal moment in basketball history, as it led to the NBA becoming the sole major basketball league in the United States until the emergence of the "BIG3" era. The BIG3, showcasing former NBA stars, is unmistakably encroaching on the NBA's territory, but that's because the NBA has dominated the basketball landscape as if it exclusively belongs to them.

What Does Antitrust Really Mean - in Plain Language?

Antitrust laws are like the guardians of the business world, ensuring that competition stays fair and consumers benefit. They are designed to prevent unfair business practices that could harm consumers and stifle competition. They exist to promote a level playing field in the marketplace. Competition generally leads to better products, lower prices, and more choices.

Antitrust Laws Seek to Prevent:

Monopolies: They stop companies from becoming too big and dominating a market. Think of it like making sure no team wins every game in a sports league.

Price Fixing: Antitrust laws prevent businesses from conspiring to set prices artificially high.

Unfair Practices: They forbid tactics that harm competition, like exclusive deals that shut out rivals.

The DOJ initiates these investigations to ensure that companies or entire industries are not engaging in unfair practices that could harm consumers or stifle competition. Their mission is to prevent businesses from teaming up to control prices, limit choices, or eliminate competition, as these actions would be detrimental to both customers and other companies.

During such investigations, the DOJ thoroughly examines documents, interviews people, and scrutinizes a company’s actions to determine if they are engaged in practices that harm competition. If the DOJ uncovers evidence of wrongdoing, they can take legal action to put a stop to it. This may involve fines or requiring the company to change its behavior.

While the media may have largely ignored Cube’s pleas, his efforts may pay off if he is correct about the allegations he has made against the NBA.

