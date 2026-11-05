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ken terry's avatar
ken terry
2h

Thank you for a timely piece. While you focused on the value of hymns, I was stuck on the debate, specifically the rancor of the discussion. Your hyperbole was accurate; both the 'we must go back' team and the 'we need to appeal to the youth' team insist that the other group has fallen from grace. There is room in the worship and praise of our God for both.

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