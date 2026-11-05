There’s a bit of a battle over worship styles in Christian culture right now. For my part, I prefer the classic hymns. I don’t think there is anything wrong with the new styles of worship music. I like some of it. However, the stuff that sounds like they’re pining for their ex severely creeps me out. The problem is those who share my love of classic hymns usually make them seem like an obligatory chore.

Instead of saying, “They are filled with useful doctrine that allows us to learn about the Lord in a fun and joyful way,” they say, “You should sing old hymns because they are more doctrinally sound, you dirty sinner.” Okay, that’s a little hyperbole, but you get my point. That approach makes singing a hymn sound like an ordeal.

What I like about hymns is they’re easy for everybody to sing. You don’t have to have any talent to enjoy singing them. I, for one, have a voice for radio, talk radio, so I appreciate the simplicity of hymns. However, when you go on social media and visit the Christianland virtual theme park, you will hear things like, “Hymns are better because they’re made for masculine voices.” This turns an art form created to bring the body of Christ together in praise of Almighty God into something divisive.

Others who share my admiration of traditional hymns say they’re better because, since it’s the old way, it must be the right way. They will say, “We must go back.” Well, in the last two thousand years, we crucified Jesus, had two world wars, and the slave trade. So, we humans have always been a hot mess. That’s why we need a Savior. Advocating for these songs by romanticizing the past detracts from the timelessness of the classic hymns.

We shouldn’t try to guilt or coerce people into singing hymns. Instead, let’s share why they are a blessing and how they contribute to our joy, camaraderie, and growth as Christians. Hymns carry clear, relevant messages we can hold in our hearts and apply to modern life. If we’re going to “Hide the word of the Lord in our heart”(Psalm 119:11), why not do it in song?

When I was little, I took piano lessons from our pastor’s wife, who was a classically trained pianist. I have ADD and a gnat-like attention span, so she had her hands full. In retrospect, she sometimes looked a little overwhelmed. This wonderful woman, with the patience of Job, would gently lead me through a couple of training songs, then switch to a “duet.”

Her fingers would dance across the keyboard of her lovely baby grand piano, creating beautiful music while I pecked at a few keys in the corner. It made me feel like I was part of a grand symphony performance. Every visit, she would switch the lessons back and forth, lovingly accommodating the shortcomings of my attention span.

Why did I tell you that story? I’m glad I pretended you asked; I shared that story because the music we played was classic hymns. The love, joy, and patience that I received from my pastor’s wife cemented my devotion to those hymns. Giving of ourselves in an effort to touch people’s hearts is usually complicated and messy. Sadly, though, pressuring people into believing the way we do is simpler and very satisfying to our fallen nature.

We can’t hound people into appreciating the classic hymns, just like we can’t coerce people to love Jesus. We can only share the love and joy that He has given us and let the Holy Spirit do the rest.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author’s own.