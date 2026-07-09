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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
9h

> The left prefers nonviolent protest.

Fiery, perhaps, but mostly nonviolent.

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> Keeping guns away from the mentally ill and implementing a tight process for buying and owning guns are very logical approaches that should deter some crime. Still, the gun lobby will have no part of what they see as the restriction of an inherent right.

I'm sorry, but we've implemented a tight process for writing and publishing speech, and so I'll need to see your permit for this article. Were you properly background checked by the FBI before writing it? Fingerprinted, photographed, and the appropriate tax stamp applied for? It's only $200 per article. Look, it's just common-sense speech control...

...

Calling it "the gun lobby" provides an easy rhetorical device for ignoring the fact that lobby exists because there are millions of Americans who voluntarily provide those groups with money to advocate for their rights.

But "Still, millions of Americans will have no part of what they see as the restriction of an inherent right" hits rather differently, doesn't it? And I'm going to guess that it probably hit rather differently above when I wrote about implementing a tight process for writing and publishing speech as well.

Hmmmmmm.

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Patrick Dwyer's avatar
Patrick Dwyer
9hEdited

Mike, I agree with most of your logic, maybe all of it. We don't need more laws, and some need refinement. Current problem is enforcement across all residents, citizens, and visitors. The Singapore system appears to work marvelously well. Current laws here are selectively enforced! That has to stop. Spending, has to be drastically reigned in, and "magic money printers" (Elon disclosed 14? WTF is going on here? That's not in the FR charter? Stable currency?) The law breakers must be punished! Even the Supreme's must be "re-ordered"!!! Birthright citizenship? No way! I do NOT agree! (Dual citizenship? Am I crazy? Maybe?) The "GRIFT" systems need to be eliminated completely! Medical insurance is a FRAUD here! IRS and taxes - simplified to one page!

No exemptions! Carry on!

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