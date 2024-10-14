A radicalizing event marks a change; it brings about a shift in beliefs and perspectives. In my forty-four-odd years on this planet, I’ve experienced a few, each of which was obviously of varying seriousness and consequence.

9/11 was a radicalizing moment; I watched a horrific attack on innocent Americans in real-time, and in the subsequent weeks, months, and years, I saw authorities launch a series of non-sequitur wars that seemed solely designed to enrich members of the administration.

I watched in 2007 and 2008 as bankers broke the economy and then blackmailed the US government not just to get away with it but to be rewarded for it.

In 2015, I watched as pseudo-intellectuals like Noam Chomsky fell over themselves to excuse the Charlie Hebdo massacre while barely masking their seething, pathological Jew-hatred. (Chomsky has been extremely supportive of holocaust deniers because of a purported love for free speech but found the free speech of Charlie Hebdo simply beyond the pale. I wonder why that is?)

And, on October 7, 2023, I watched as affluent women and men across the West cheered and glorified violence perpetrated against innocent civilians no different from themselves. I watched “feminists,” coddled by the security that the Western world has provided for them, screeching with glee at the rape and murder of young women, all for the transgression of attending a music festival. They were joined by oil money nepo-babies, hawking tacky merchandise featuring paragliders and moronic slogans pulled from the dumbest first-year social science texts.

I walked around in a daze for weeks after October 7th. There’s something incredibly powerful about having your core beliefs shaken. I found myself wondering: how could mainstream left-wing politics, the politics promulgated by the academic left cheering these attacks, possibly be legitimate? How could I continue to even cynically support an ideology that led to weak women and men glorifying violence because of some underlying “theory” that I knew firsthand to be utterly unserious?

I have a unique perspective on the degree to which fields in the social sciences are entirely ideologically motivated. This perspective comes from being a former academic writer; for nearly eight years, I helped undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral students cheat their way through these absolutely useless degrees and research work. I was exceptionally good at my job. My clients attended schools like the University of Toronto, Ryerson (now TMU), and York University. I’ve written for students in humanities and social science programs at schools all over the world.

I’ve read more of this useless crap than your average tenured professor in the subject. You may not like it, but I’m an expert in how the social sciences are, quite simply, bullshit ideological training. Professors and TAs were my marks. My success depended on being able to get over on these cretins, which invariably involved telling them what they so desperately wanted to hear — repeating the dogma and using the language. I made a lot of money — so much that I eventually retired, hoping to put the whole sordid world of academia behind me.

That desire changed on October 7th, 2023. I now know that while the world of academia may be done with me, I’m not done with it. University enrollment has exploded over the last 40 years; that growth has been fuelled almost entirely by the expansion of the social sciences, a ridiculous collection of non-disciplines where rigor goes out the window (after all. if we’re admitting anyone and everyone into university, we need programs for the dullards who can’t do serious work.)

Here, believers engage in a series of performative exercises designed to show how enlightened they are, according to the prevailing dogma. The prevailing dogma, by the way, is profoundly racist and antisemitic because it is entirely Marxist and pseudo-Marxist. There is not one mainstream theory, paradigm, or framework advanced in the last 40 years in the social sciences that isn’t fundamentally Marxist or Marxist-adjacent.

Why does this matter? Because it's turned generations of people into racist, Jew-hating psychos who hate the West and have brain worms from junk science. The true believers who push this have already infiltrated other institutions and even captured them to a certain extent. Journalism, healthcare, and law are all at risk or have already been compromised.

The good news, however, is that the true believers of this horseshit are relatively few and far between. Most are simply caught up in a hysteria, and we can bring them back. Think of this as Y2K or KONY 2012 on a much broader scale. Otherwise reasonably intelligent people were caught up in a brief hysteria. But, once they were disabused of the fantasy, they came to their senses.

Things are already changing; working-class people have seen how the academic left’s program for immigration has been disastrous for them and their quality of life. Men and women just like myself have found themselves gagging in disgust at our most performatively progressive friends cheering rape – so long as it's in furtherance of decolonization, obviously.

When we recognize that the ideology currently purporting to be progressivism is a nihilistic expression of communism, institutionally funded by enemy states and given the air of legitimacy by junk science, we can more readily dismantle the corrupt and pathological parts of academia and restore integrity to these institutions. It won’t be easy, but our future depends on it.

