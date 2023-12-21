Over the past few decades, progressives have amassed incredible institutional power.

Although only 6% of the American population, they have burrowed their way into dominating the media, entertainment industry, every single educational institution, the Democratic Party, many governmental agencies, NGOs, and increasingly big business.

Upon taking power within these institutions, they immediately began work pushing out majority opinion and bullying everybody into accepting their extreme fringe beliefs.

We increasingly see in movies, music, and even commercials woke ideology. We see the two-tiered justice system and the targeting of conservatives. We see big business pandering to woke ideology. And most frighteningly we see young people becoming indoctrinated and brainwashed by increasingly hateful ideology.

Seeing college students attacking Jewish people, spewing antisemitic rhetoric, and relishing the death of Jewish people has been especially shocking. But what is more shocking is the acceptance among progressives of this vile behavior.

Progressives love to call anyone who disagrees with them extremists, Nazis, and terrorists while ignoring the dangerous extremism growing within their own ranks. It is still amazing to see radicals chanting for the destruction of Israel and then calling concerned parents Nazis for refusing to allow their children to be sexualized within elementary school!

Although the woke have captured many institutions, their power may be an illusion. There is no doubt the woke abuse power and push unpopular ideas. But most aren’t buying it!

Many of us are familiar with the case of Bud Light. After creating a version of their beer with the face of a man who parodies and mocks women, their reputation and stock price went tumbling as customers stopped buying it and haven’t yet begun to do so again.

Conservatives and normies didn’t need institutional, cultural, or even electoral power to cost Anheuser-Busch billions. All they needed to do was say no and many did.

It is important to remember WE are the majority. The woke need us to comply with their ideology, we do not need them. In democratic societies, 6% of the population should have little power and almost no influence over culture.

So why are we letting the woke drive our culture, society, and government?

I often hear conservatives complain they can't win elections because of ballot harvesting and biased media. Although it is highly advantageous for Republicans to win elected office, it is not needed to beat the woke.

There are a few simple strategies we all can employ that require little knowledge, effort, and money to make major blows to this Marxist cultural revolution.

Understand What Woke Looks Like

Wokeness is so complicated and nonsensical that even the most ardent scholar has difficulty translating it. Some people dedicate their careers to reading and translating woke speak into normal speak.

Thankfully, understanding wokeness isn't necessary. Simply recognizing woke buzzwords like decolonization, equity, diversity, and inclusion and understanding that these terms are Marxist and generally indicate the opposite of what they intend is sufficient.

Once you recognize this you can better avoid falling into the weaponized empathy trap. Once you see this ideology is not uplifting marginalized people, but pushing them down, while elevating wealthy elitists, it cannot be unseen.

Most importantly, we must teach our children to recognize wokeness and push back when appropriate. They must understand they do not have to participate in wokeness at school. Children need to understand the nefarious nature of the LGBT and BLM movements. Educating them on woke buzzwords and empowering them to say no to surveys and extremely personal questions is vital.

Disassociate From All Things Woke

Although it may sound cruel, it may be best to distance yourself from woke acquaintances and places of work (if you can). Sadly, there are some who are truly brainwashed and may no longer accept you as a non-believer, and it's not worth the negativity if you can avoid it.

The success of campaigns against Bud Light, and to a lesser extent Target, Victoria’s Secret, Disney, and others is a testament to how effective simply saying no is. I have refused to spend money in all of these places and while it may be less convenient, there are plenty of other places to shop and visit.

There’s also a growing parallel economy with new entertainment, products, and services where you can spend money, uplift local businesses, and not give money to woke corporations that hate you.

Refuse To Participate

This may seem obvious but woke people need us to participate in their ideology. For a man to be “seen” as a woman, he needs you to tell him he's a woman. He needs you to lie, to deny your beliefs, your eyes, your thoughts, and maybe even your religion.

The truth is wokeness isn't about kindness, respect, or affirmation. It is about power and control. If they can get you to call a man a woman they can get you to say and believe anything.

So we must simply refuse to participate.

When requested to call a man, a woman you should simply say no. You can refer to him as a person or human, and treat him with respect, but do not provide him the delusional affirmation HE desires.

When requested to join in on racist, demeaning, or hateful behavior to non-protected woke groups such as white men, Asians, Jewish people, gender-critical women, or non-progressives of any race you must also say no. They need you to keep their hate going.

Out Woke The Woke

Woke people often like to describe themselves as kind, empathetic, and concerned with increasing diversity, inclusivity, and equity. But they exhibit few of these traits. Engaging with them often results in threats of violence, harassment, and even doxxing. Some of the nastiest people I’ve ever encountered are those with ‘be kind’ in their bio.

Woke people are also overwhelmingly white, and almost exclusively college-educated, despite being such a small number they are overrepresented in positions of wealth and power. So how can they be diverse, inclusive, equitable, and kind when they are 6% of the population, mostly white, wealthy college educated, and very easily resort to violence and threats?

Reminding woke people that in order to be kind, they must exhibit kindness. In order to be inclusive, they must include everyone. Diversity includes more than wealthy, white far-left radicals. And equity would not be the 6% holding 75%+ of college staff positions.

The sad truth is most Americans are apathetic. We’re busy. We’ve got work. We’ve got kids. We’ve got busy lives and we simply don’t have time to pay close attention to what’s going on in schools, universities, and in the culture, etc. And unfortunately, this has allowed crazy people to take over our society.

We can no longer afford to be apathetic. We must now engage. We must make the effort and push back.

The good thing is pushing back is easy because we are still the majority. But if we do not make this effort, now, it won't be so easy to push back in 10 years. Although you may not be impacted by wokeness now, by the time you are-it may be too late.

Lazy people let crazy people take over, so it’s time to stop being lazy.

Rebecca Velo is a mom, wife, and political writer. She is the Opinion Editor for Wrong Speak Publishing and also writes for Substack. You can follow her on X.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.