One number can either motivate me or sink me further into self-destruction.

300 pounds.

A few words come to mind when I look down at the scale and see it. But one word, in particular, hits me like a wave in the ocean that just overtakes and knocks me right on my ass when I see that number.

Failure.

I’ve seen this number multiple times in my life. 300 pounds is not a number many people have seen when stepping on a scale. It’s jarring. There have been instances where I’ve seen this number and became motivated to make changes.

When I see my weight fall under 300 pounds, I promise myself each time I’ll never see that number again. I have gone years without hitting that number. But when I stepped on the scale yesterday morning, I was once again faced with the cold reality of failure. It read 304.5 pounds.

There have also been times when I saw that number pop up, throw my hands in the air, and said “fuck this!”. At my heaviest, I have reached over 330 pounds. That’s close to what I weighed in at to start 2023.

When I’m 300 pounds plus, I am not a fun person to be around. I am in constant pain. I don’t want to leave the house. My office is messy and disorganized. Our household spending goes through the roof because I’m ordering food on Doordash.

I hate myself for how I look, how I feel, and what I’m doing to the people I love. It’s a dark place. I need to find a way to motivate myself to bottle that initial stride to make it stick and help me live a healthier lifestyle for the rest of my life.

But I’m working through a plan to put me in the best position to achieve my health goals. And maybe my plan can help you too.

First and foremost, I need to work on keeping myself in a good mental state. I need to take control of my emotions and put them towards things that make positive changes in my life.

For the last four years, I have allowed the news and social media to impact my emotions. While it’s impossible to ignore completely, I am going to make a concerted effort to fill my time that I would use watching or reading content that is centered around political and social commentary and fill it by consuming content that promotes positive mental wellness and makes a positive impact on my life.

Next, I need to find various ways to keep myself motivated and committed to a healthier lifestyle. One venture I will be embarking on to achieve that is taking on a sales role. To be completely honest, this is outside my comfort zone. I’ve tried sales in the past and it did not go well. However, my approach will be sharing my experiences while using the products and hopefully show how they help me become healthier.

But I do want this to be successful, both financially and personally. So this will provide motivation I did not have in the past to get healthy.

Also, I need a healthy but realistic outlook on moving more and what I eat. Look, I am never going to be a runner. I can’t really lift weights because of my back. And nobody wants to see me do a Jane Fonda workout. But I have found exercising in the pool to be a great way to get moving. It’s a matter of committing myself to doing it.

I have a membership to the Y, and I am able to step away from work in the mornings. I just need to find that motivation each day to go. I was given walking sticks as a birthday present a few years ago and found them very helpful in supporting my back to help me take longer walks.

As for food, I would like my daily diet to center around whole foods that are clean and are not inflammatory. Obesity does not mix well with the steel rods I have in my back from a spinal fusion when I was 15, especially now that I am fifty.

I’ve done weight loss programs that had you count points/calories or told you what you can or cannot eat. That’s not sustainable. I’m simply going to eat when I’m hungry, keep food in the house that helps me achieve a healthy lifestyle, and allow myself an ice cream cone at the boardwalk or a hot dog at a Phillies game without allowing that to become the norm in my everyday life.

Finally, I will be making a concerted effort to become more organized at home, and more engaged at work. I took off this week to get my office organized and help get our house back in order after the holidays.

After a week away from work, I’ll feel more motivated to take on some projects that I’ve been putting off. I’m also going to work towards helping my family be in a better financial position. Having things in life organized gives me more time to work on myself. Also, sitting down at night is more satisfying and relaxing when you can look around the house, the yard, and your bank account and things are in order.

This isn’t going to be easy. As a human being, I am not infallible. I will have missteps and times when I might not make the best decisions. But I must be ok with that.

I can’t let failure get in my way anymore and I hope you won't either.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.