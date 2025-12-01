Wrong Speak Publishing

Wrong Speak Publishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
1d

"His showmanship and ego are exhausting." I believe this is why he purposely continues this drama. It distracts his enemies, and they waste energy chasing him down over stupid stuff. It has also contributed to their underestimating him. Much is said about Trump's need for flattery, but I believe that's another distraction. I don't think he gives a darn about flattery, but it's another tactic to get them to waste their time thinking of ways to stroke his ego.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Wrong Speak Publishing
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture