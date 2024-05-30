It’s interesting watching my grandsons interact with each other. They innocently observe their physical differences. The ones with darker skin notice the bi-racial ones have curly, soft hair that gets straight when wet. They see their skin is dark brown while their cousins are light brown. They tend to note the skin color of white people as “pink”.

The topic of skin color rarely comes up but after the observations are made they go back to doing what really matters: playing and being kids. The one thing that has not been discussed is the skin color of their parents. It doesn’t seem to matter that their aunt has white skin and their uncle has black skin.

At least not yet….

I know this is a precursor to when they all go to our poorly run, corrupt government schools and get exposed to people, students and teachers alike, who will see them and feel it’s necessary to talk about the color of their skin and possibly have something negative to say about the boy's mom or dad.

Bear with me as I put myself in the mind of a child who is bi-racial.

How does a young child feel when confronted with the reality that both of the parents of their cousins have black skin, but their mom’s skin is white and their dad's skin is black?

As the child gets older, in this day and age, he is told that “black is oppression; nothing else matters”, and white people are the oppressors. As a bi-racial child, does he now look at his parents differently? Does he wonder why Dad is with a woman who has white skin or why he married someone who is his oppressor? Does he see his mom as an oppressor? Does he view her side of the family as a group of oppressors? Does he view the black side of his family as oppressed? Should he continue to enjoy country music and music by “Queen” with his mom, and grandparents or should he abandon that music and only listen to R&B, and jazz introduced to him by his father and grandfather?

Does he need to act one way when around his white relatives and differently when he’s around his black relatives?

The world is a crazy place. The unnecessary hyper-focus on race is creating issues that really aren’t there. As adults we share things with children we shouldn’t share. We complain that our children are growing up too fast as we expose them to adult conversations, music, and videos containing adult content. We create solutions for problems that don’t exist and expect our children to navigate the mind field of bullshit we have created. Then we get upset when they come home smelling like bullshit.

Some people will expect my bi-racial grandsons to identify as black. Someone will insist they renounce the white side of their family. If they are told to renounce the black side of their family they’ll be viewed as oppressors and white supremacists. Someone else will imply they are not black enough and ostracize them from the black community. They will be asked “Why do you listen to that kind of music?” while others will ask them why they speak the way they do. They might have to sneak off to a concert with one group of friends while publicly acting as if they don’t enjoy that kind of music. These concerns will come up because someone with a low IQ from a family with a lower IQ will present these ideas and they will become real pressures to my bi-racial grandsons.

I pray these won’t be issues in our grandson’s lives. I believe if these issues come up the grandsons will ask questions of their parents who will answer them by sharing one word: love. They experience nothing but love from everyone in their family.

Love is why mommy and daddy are married. Mommy is not an oppressor and Daddy is not oppressed.

Love is why your whole family is here for you no matter what.

Love brought us together and love will keep us together, skin color and the current racial narrative be damned.

Because of CRT, DEI, and the hyper-focus on race, these are the roadblocks society has placed before our children, believing we are trying to right the wrongs of the past. Instead, we are creating doubt, fear, and mental distress in our young children.

It’s sad to know we are doing a great job of confusing every child in our country.

As adults, we need to allow children to grow up and enjoy life. We need to allow kids to be kids without introducing them to the pitfalls of life so soon. We need to teach our children right from wrong and that if we fully embrace love, we will all be better people.

Manufactured hate because of skin color is overly simplistic and childish. It shows you are unwilling and unable to go any deeper than what you see and you’re willing to impose your ignorance on your children and mine.

I want to see my family grow and mature without this hyper-focus on skin color.

Will you join me in becoming less focused on skin color and more focused on character, so my bi-racial grandson will not grow up with doubts, fear, and distress in their lives?

