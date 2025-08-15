The tradwives of the Internet, with their videos about how they’re taking care of the house, having children, and taking care of their men, are the big thing on the right-wing portions of the internet. What betrays their stance of the stay-at-home-mom elite is that they have a job—they’re influencers. They’re marketers, they promoters, they’re hardly the submissive persona that they advocate for.

What does this tell us?

The feminists were right that women want to make something of themselves in the world, and have an impact beyond having children and raising them. The moves to try to separate gender-roles into these neat traditional categories has never been particularly appealing. Raising children and domestic chores are, of course, necessary.

So, if the housewife isn’t an appealing position, then what do we do?

The answer is the abandonment of associating work for women and work for men. A man in a relationship should be willing to help around the house as much as a woman should go to work and make money for the household. There is nothing intrinsically feminine about sweeping the floor or doing the dishes, nor is there anything intrinsically masculine about earning a paycheck.

One of the biggest drawbacks that happened with women entering the workforce is that women are now expected to go to work and take on the household chores. Earning more degrees, and taking on so much work, it’s no wonder that so many women are abandoning men completely.

Raising a household takes a lot of work, and the cost of living makes it hard for families to live off a single-income, nor should they necessarily want to live off one-income. In situations where there is a one-income household, one parent is there all the time, and the other parent is absent much of the time. As much as it’s good for a child to have interaction with his mother, interaction with his father is important as well.

It’s also important for children to have role models. A daughter who sees her mother going out into the world, making choices of her own, and having her own independence is important for her self-worth. She should understand that her place isn’t just to raise children and be subservient to a man; she’s her own whole human being.

And sons should see their fathers contributing to the household; sometimes being a good man means making a meal for the family or even cleaning around the house. There should be nothing feminine about making sure a living-space is clean and happy.

Share

A family should also foster happiness. And what makes people happy is choices. It’s not whether or not you take on certain kinds of work, have children, or don’t have children. It’sthe feeling that you’ve been able to make the decision for yourself. The more that we eliminate the assigned-rules of what men and women are supposed to do, the more people can fit themselves into the roles that they are best at and drawn to.

The more couples see themselves as members of a team rather than employees with assigned roles, the more we’ll see families flourish.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.