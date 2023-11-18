Over the past year, Wrong Speak has grown into an environment that supports writers and everyday people to have their voices heard, provided an opportunity for journalists to report on news topics that might not be discussed in the mainstream, and published our second book “The Luminescence Manual” by Lisabeth Lange.

When I started this endeavor in 2021, I couldn’t have imagined bringing together some of the most passionate, thoughtful, and determined people to work alongside me to produce content that feeds the souls of our readers rather than rob their attention.

As a show of appreciation, from now until the end of the year, we’re offering 10% off to anyone who signs up for the annual paid subscription (no coupon needed).

Get 10% off for 1 year

Becoming a paid subscriber will give you access to our locked content (all articles over a year old) and is a direct way to financially support our amazing staff.

Thank you for your continued support!

Share