His fans want proof. There’s been a paper trail since 2012. And they love to talk about the UK grooming gangs. Good. It’s the same story.

July 1, 2012. Los Angeles.

A woman the press calls “Nadia” says Russell Brand pushed her against a wall in his Hollywood home. He was naked. He told her “a friend” was waiting in the bedroom. She said no. She says he went for her underwear anyway, and she told him, “Get off, get off.

Brand denies it. He says all of his relationships were consensual. Here’s what The Times says it authenticated, from a number it verified as his through multiple sources.

3:29 a.m.: “I’m sorry. That was crazy and selfish. I hope you can forgive me. I know that you’re a lovely person. X.” She wrote back: “When a girl says NO, it means no. Do I have to go and get myself tested?”

His reply: “You don’t need to get tested. I will make this up to you somehow with live [sic] and kindness. Not my original idea, which was more sex. You’ve been lovely to me, and I’m embarrassed by my behavior. Sorry. X.”

Not my original idea. Which was more sex. She kept the texts, call records and photos of her medicine. That same day, a friend took her to the Rape Treatment Center at UCLA Santa Monica, according to records The Sunday Times saw. An LAPD officer was alerted. She declined to file a report, but gave underwear and other samples, which were frozen. She had therapy there for 5 months.

Texts. Medical records. Therapy notes. 11 years before she said a word to a reporter.

Sunday Times journalist Rosamund Urwin has said Nadia had “more evidence than I had ever encountered in an investigation of this kind,” that this evidence “made publication possible,” and that the investigation was “the catalyst for other women to go to the police.”

One woman with a paper trail gave the rest of them courage. I believe that’s the real reason Brand’s fans want her forgotten. Nadia’s allegation was not among the London trial counts, which covered England from 1999 to 2009. But it’s why the world heard the others, and what gave them the courage to come forward.

“The Timing is Fishy”

Why now? Why after he went anti-establishment? As if a 2012 text had been sitting in a drawer, waiting for his rebrand.

2012: Nadia’s texts. Nadia’s medical records.

January 2019: Urwin starts digging, alone, on evenings and days off. Before Covid. Before the vaccine fights. In December 2019, Channel 4 formally commissioned a documentary for its investigative show Dispatches.

September 15, 2023: Brand posts a video before anyone publishes a word, claiming a “coordinated attack.” He picked that timing himself. Then he asked if “another agenda” was at play. Sure. The agenda of a woman who went to a rape clinic 11 years earlier.

September 16, 2023: Dispatches airs.

In court, his defense argued that the documentary encouraged women to rewrite their history. The jury convicted him anyway. No documentary rewrote a 3:29 a.m. text from 2012. The parents of the woman he was convicted of raping gave statements describing what their daughter told them in 2009. 14 years before Dispatches aired. In my opinion, “timing” is what you say when you can’t touch the texts.

The Channel That Looked Away

Dispatches aired on Channel 4. The same channel that failed one of its own. In 2009, a Channel 4 staffer was working with Brand on a project. His associates told her he wouldn’t continue unless she gave him a massage. While she did, he pushed his head into her groin. She reported it to her line manager the next day.

It went nowhere. In court, she said it was “brushed under the carpet by senior management.” Channel 4’s own 2024 review, which went through 111,984 emails, found a “serious allegation about Russell Brand was made in 2009 by a then serving member of staff which was not properly investigated nor escalated.” The CEO apologized. 15 years late.

The same review found no evidence that anyone at Channel 4 knew about the Dispatches allegations. 1 complaint, not a conspiracy. But 1 is enough.

On November 5, a jury convicted Brand of sexually assaulting her. The channel that sat on her complaint then aired the documentary that cracked the case. In my opinion, that isn’t a hit job. It’s an institution forced to face its own failure

“But Where’s the Physical Evidence?”

November 5, 2026. Southwark Crown Court. Guilty. 1 count of rape. 3 counts of sexual assault. 4 women. 10 and a half years. The jury cleared him on 3 other counts. He may appeal.

The rape conviction involved a 21-year-old fan. No video. 24 witnesses. Parents. Friends. A colleague. A former boyfriend. A sexual health nurse. All of them told the jury what she said in the days and months after: she was in pain, she’d said stop, and he made her clean the bed.

24 witnesses, plus her. 25 people. And his fans are still in the comments, angrily asking where the video is. Then police got their hands on his old iPhone 5. He’d saved her as “T.” For “tart.”

Then “AP.” For “anal play.” Then 2 stars, which Brand explained to the jury meant “never, ever forget this individual.” The prosecutor pointed out he took 8 months to mention the code. And these are the people who want a lab report.

In America, when a child says an adult abused her, do we demand a video? No. We don’t. We listen.

In American courtrooms, those cases are built on who she told. The mother. The teacher. The friend. The doctor. The forensic interviewer. That’s corroboration, and American juries convict on it every day.

Because the physical evidence usually isn’t there. A study of 2,384 children referred for suspected sexual abuse found 96% had a normal medical exam, including 95% of those who disclosed abuse. Even among kids describing penetration, only 5% had abnormal findings. The authors concluded a child’s history is “the single most important diagnostic feature.”

Texas law says a conviction for certain sexual offenses can rest on the testimony of a victim 17 or younger, period. Texas even lets an “outcry witness,” the first adult a child tells, take the stand and repeat it.

Here, we believe the kid. Britain is a different story.

So why is a grown woman with 24 witnesses, a nurse and a defendant who saved her under a nickname, still told it’s “just her word”? They’ll only believe her when it costs them nothing.

The Oldest Script In The Book

Brand’s defense lawyer, Ian Winter KC, told the jury, “not one of them resisted or screamed or even tried to leave.” He called the woman “an obsessed fan.” He complained about “monstrous delays.”

Didn’t fight. Waited too long. Was a fan. Her friend told the jury why she didn’t go to the police: “She didn’t think she would be believed.”

In my comments section talking about this case, Brand’s fanboys/girls continue to run cover for him by assigning all sorts of made-up motivations for these women coming forward. They demand proof from me, yet don’t assign themselves the same requirement. Their anger and feelings are enough.

Weird How That Works, Huh?

Megyn Kelly Enters the Chat In 2006, a 16-year-old the press called “Alice” says she had a 3-month relationship with Brand, then 30. She says he sent a car to take her out of school and told her to save his number as “Carly” so her parents wouldn’t see it. She says that in his home, he forced his penis down her throat until she choked and stopped only after she punched him in the stomach.

Brand denies any wrongdoing. The age of consent in Britain is 16, so the sex itself was legal there. In Florida, an adult 24 or older having sex with a 16 or 17 year-old is a felony. Legal in Britain, a felony in Florida.

In 2023, Megyn heard that allegation and said, “We’re done. I’m unsubscribing.” She meant it. For about 5 minutes. In April 2026, Brand told her, to her face, “I did sleep with a 16-year-old when I was 30.” She told him she now had “an enormous amount of open-mindedness.”

On sentencing day, after a jury convicted him of raping a different woman, she called it a “political witch hunt.” The facts never moved. Megyn did. And that script didn’t start with Brand.

A town in northern England ran it on children for 16 years.

The Girls Nobody Believed

Rotherham, about 265,000 people. In 2014, Professor Alexis Jay put a number on it. A former chief social work adviser to the Scottish Government, she wrote the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Exploitation in Rotherham and later chaired England’s Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse. Her “conservative estimate”: about 1,400 children sexually exploited over 16 years.

A girl of 11, 12 or 13 got picked up outside school. A young man treated her like his girlfriend, then passed her to older men. Jay wrote that the girls were “raped by multiple perpetrators, trafficked to other towns and cities in the north of England, abducted, beaten, and intimidated.” Some were doused in gas and threatened with being set on fire.

Remember the American kid whose word is enough? These girls never got that. And they did talk. Schools and youth workers raised the alarm. Parents went looking for their daughters.

Listen for the script. Police treated many of these children “with contempt.” Girls as young as 11 were written off as “consensual.” Let that word sit there. Eleven. A few were arrested for being drunk and disorderly. In 2 cases, fathers tried to pull their daughters out of the houses where they were being abused. Police arrested the fathers. Of course they did. Can’t have a parent interrupting what they were calling consensual.

Telford. More than 1,000 girls. Agencies called it “child prostitution.” Oxford. Victims were written off as “precocious and difficult.”

There’s no such thing as a child prostitute. There’s only a raped child and an adult who looked away. And the girls had witnesses. Social workers. Teachers. Parents. 3 earlier reports had laid it all out. The first was “effectively suppressed.” The other 2 were ignored.

Why? Jay found staff were nervous about identifying the ethnic origins of the perpetrators “for fear of being thought racist; others remembered clear direction from their managers not to do so.”

In 2025, the British government ordered a national audit from Baroness Louise Casey, a member of the House of Lords. She found ethnicity wasn’t even recorded for about two-thirds of suspects. Where data existed, she found “clear evidence of over-representation among suspects of Asian and Pakistani heritage men.”

So here it is, out loud. The gangs in these towns were mostly Pakistani heritage men. The reports’ words, not mine. I believe the name-calling never served the 1,400. It served the men raping them. Councils protected their reputations. Police handcuffed fathers. A TV channel sat on 1 woman’s complaint. Same reflex.

If your outrage depends on the abuser’s politics, it isn’t outrage. It’s tribalism.

Reduced To A Label

The prosecutor summed him up: “He didn’t even need to know their names.” Brand had a letter, a code, and 2 stars. Rotherham had case numbers and 1 word: “difficult.”

Every one of them was told the same thing: nobody will believe you. They were wrong. A jury believed her. The trial judge, Mr Justice Joel Bennathan, called him a “sexual predator”: “Whatever women wear, wherever they go, indeed whatever they drink, they retain the right to say no and to demand justice from the criminal courts when sexual predators like you, Russell Brand, act without their consent.”

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Nadia kept her texts for 11 years. The Rotherham girls kept the memories. Both were told it wasn’t enough.

She wasn’t a code. They weren’t a file. They were somebody’s daughters. Persecution is what they lived through. What he’s getting is called justice.

Will the grooming gang girls ever get justice like this? I don’t know. Thousands of them are still waiting. But I know this. Those children aren’t a shield. They aren’t a talking point. And they sure as hell aren’t cover for Russell Brand.

Anyone using raped little girls to defend a convicted rapist should be ashamed. They deserve justice too. Not to be used as a talking point.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author’s own.