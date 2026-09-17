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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
4h

Mayoral candidate Nithya Raman acknowledged she is using the same people who groomed Graham. I don't know if it is the same person you mention, but I assume so. She is gone from a fumbling persona to a confident candidate. While I fear her as a mayor, I have to give credit to the makeover.

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