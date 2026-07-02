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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
10h

Surprised he didn't recommend Euthanasia for anyone over a certain age as reaching a certain age is now considered an inappropriate property right that must be appropriated. I told a friend yesterday maybe we could frame our borders/citizenship as a property right when dealing with anti-ICE people, which is everywhere in SoCal, to create a less divisive conversation. Now I see that won't work either. Owning a home, having a family and now being alive past a certain point are all unearned property rights that must be extinguished to feed the spirit of the State.

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