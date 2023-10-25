There are issues between the sexes just like there are issues between races, political parties, and our economic classes. We get it-at this point, we all know.
We know what men say about women and what women say about men. And usually, it isn't positive.
Wrong Speak Publishing is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wrong Speak Publishing to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.