EyesOpen
I bought my copy, and I will will write a "verified purchase" review soon. My book, The Trans Train, was recently 1-star review bombed by trans activists. So it helps if we buy and counter these tactics. https://amzn.to/3UalGuO

Elizabeth
Congratulations on the book. My father is a retired academic in social work. While he is very liberal, there is no way he would have an academic position today. NYU is unrecognizable as a stellar university. I recently worked with a woman whose child is a them. Looking at his high school photo, he was decidedly a boy.

Fifteen years ago, it would have seemed inconceivable that your book would be necessary. Back then, when my friend said her daughter tried committing suicide because she was in the wrong body, it was utterly confusing. I used the old paradigm and assumed she believed she couldn't pursue masculine occupations because she was a girl. I had no idea about transgenderism. Around the same time, at my son's grade school, a second grader claimed she was a boy. I assumed she must be intersexed, and she had been thoroughly examined. A month later, the girl was back to being a girl.

During the lockdowns, I came across a paper on transhumanism by Dr. Jeffrey Bishop. At first, it was very difficult to understand because it assumed the reader knew modern and post modern philosophy. I didn't then, but I do now, though I am at kindergarten level. Once one understands that the Enlightenment was not quite the enlightened movement it proclaimed, Eugenics policy and transhumanism make sense. Instead of an objective reality that we conform our thoughts to, we press upon it a reality. Add to it the thoughts of cultural marxists and post modernists, and voila, our thoughts create ourselves, and not an inherent essence. I often think that much of this comes from being bored.

