For those who aren't familiar with me and my work, my name is Pam. I'm one of the few licensed therapists that has been speaking out against the madness known as "Gender Affirming Care". I have 25 years of experience as a clinician and supervisor in the mental health field, including at schools, hospitals, counseling clinics, residential facilities and private practice.

In 2017, I found myself in a unique position because I came down with a rare nerve injury, which left me with physical limitations and I could no longer work in a regular full-time job. However, these circumstances opened me up to be unafraid to speak my mind and create independent resources for parents. Last year I published A Practical Response to Gender Distress: Tips and Tools for Families, available on Amazon. You can read the review by Genspect here.

This year I've created a new resource for families: A children's book called Froggy Girl that teaches little children to love and accept how they were born, available on July 15, 2025. www.froggygirlbook.com. (on YouTube):

Froggy Girl is a rhyming picture book about a little girl who wishes she was a frog, and her parents, teacher, and friends support her wish. However, despite their support, the girl still struggles because she realizes she couldn’t do all the froggy things, which left her feeling sad and lonely. She then goes on a walk and meets an adorable wise turtle that helps her appreciate herself as the beautiful little girl that she is.

Froggy Girl is illustrated by professional children’s book artist and detransitioner, Nicholas Blooms. He used vibrant colors and unique compositions to make a beautiful book. Plus, Nick's personal experiences are reflected in the emotion of the drawings. (Read review by review by Holly MathNerd here)

I was inspired to write Froggy Girl because I saw the countless number of books that lead children to believe that they were born wrong. Some books even teach kids that they are boring or invisible if they have a healthy relationship with their bodies.

Today, I put in a search for Children’s LGBT books into Amazon, here are a few titles that popped up: “Phoenix Goes to School, A Story to Support Transgender and Gender Diverse Children”, “Who are You? The Kid’s Guide to Gender Identity”, “Eugene the Unicorn: A Kid’s Book to help start LGBTQ Inclusive Conversations”. “The Every Body Book: The LGBTQ+ inclusive Guide for Kids about Sex, Gender, Bodies, and Families”, “My History, My Gender, Me”, “Love Lives Here: A Story of Thriving in a Transgender Family”, “I’ve always wanted a daughter: A Memoir of Parenting a Transgender Child”, “She’s My Dad! A Story for Children Who have a Transgender Parent or Relative”, “My Awesome Brother: A children’s book about transgender acceptance”, “Queerly Autistic: The Ultimate Guide for LGBTQIA+ Teens on the Spectrum”, …the list goes on and on.

A selection of LGBTQ+ books currently sold on Amazon

I have no marketing team or big name publisher behind me like Scholastic, who published an entire education package for K-12 educators called “Read With Pride” in 2024, which has been distributed in schools and libraries nationwide.

All of these LGBTQIA+ books are confusing for children and it’s disturbing. However, I’m not one to sit around and complain about problems, I took action to create something to help children and families learn the message that it’s good to appreciate who you are, and love isn’t a performance with flags and celebrations. In fact, kids shouldn’t be craving so much external validation in the first place because it causes emotional emptiness. I, as a mental health professional, know that blind affirmation of any identity does not lead to a fulfilling path.

When I initially posted the Froggy Girl website, I received an incredible e-mail from a female detransitioner who wanted to tell me how important Froggy Girl was to her. She has a history of PTSD, bipolar disorder and autism. She said she always hated being a girl and felt uncomfortable with the attention she got when she dressed up for church. She liked math and was good in school and wanted to be more noticed for those skills.

Eventually, her therapist and other influential adults convinced her that she must have been a boy trapped in a girl’s body. Unfortunately, she learned the hard way it wasn’t true after 7 years, at age 22. She said she wished a book like mine existed when she was a little girl. She wrote, “I don’t reach out to people online often, but I felt compelled to write to you after reading about this [Froggy Girl]. I really wonder how things would have gone if I had read more books like this when I was a child.”

If you are reading this, you likely agree that children are never trapped in the wrong body and you understand that social transition, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender surgeries are harmful. You may feel helpless to turn this huge indoctrination ship around.

BUT YOU CAN HELP! Froggy Girl was independently produced. I don’t have a fancy agent or marketing team. I’m just a single person who cares and wants to bring sanity and truth back into the culture with a cute and fun story for children to enjoy. Help me get Froggy Girl into homes, schools and local libraries. Spread the word! Froggy Girl will make a great gift for a young family or donation to your local library. Let’s help children learn to accept themselves as they are, learn how to find fulfillment within themselves, and make sure that they grow up healthy and whole.

If you have a show or podcast (big or small), I would love to be your guest. You can reach me at pamela@thetruthfultherapist.org.

Froggy Girl will be available on July 15, 2025 on all online book retailers. You can find links on www.froggygirlbook.com. Don’t forget to leave a review on Amazon, or wherever you decide to purchase.

Together we can change the culture.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker. She completed her MSW in 1999 from New York University. She has a variety of experience in schools, group homes, hospitals and community-based organizations. Now she dedicates herself to educate parents and embolden other mental health professionals to challenge the ideological capture of her profession.

For more detailed information on how to empower yourself as a parent and navigate the mental health field, see the Parents' Guide to Mental Health.

Pamela is also the author of A Practical Response to Gender Distress, a tool-book for parents who do not want to affirm a false gender identity. In addition, Pamela has written a three-credit professional CEU course for clinicians to learn the truth about the gender industry and how to conceptualize their cases that involve gender identity issues.

And of course Froggy Girl is coming July 15th!

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.