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Dave Vierthaler's avatar
Dave Vierthaler
13h

“Yes, some Christians will wish they had done more with the life God gave them.” Explain yourself on this point. “…the life that God gave them” are you speaking of one’s spiritual life, mortal life or how they lived their life. I understand differences. Personally many would not see me as a devout Christian b/c I do not regularly attend religious services, study the bible, etc. However I believe I live a good Christian life. As for how I lived my life I live within the 10 Commandments, I treat others well, attempt to treat others as I would want to be treated. Do I fail, yes, I am mortal and failure is what makes us repent. As for my mortal life, I worked hard, raised a family, volunteered in many causes and gave my time. So tell me what part of my all encompassing life will keep me out of heaven so that I will say. “I wish I had done more with the life God gave me?”

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julia's avatar
julia
11m

Why am I reading about mythology here, on a Substack I usually enjoy??

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