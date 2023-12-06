Feminism won.

I said as much on the X app to many shocked readers who ratioed my post to oblivion.

But I didn’t mean it was a victory, a success, and to our betterment. I meant something worse, the ideologues who wanted more than just women to be viewed as equal and as capable built instead a wedge between men and women to depopulate this country.

And they succeeded.

The real goal wasn’t to care about us females. It was to do things that cause us to stop having kids, and healthy marriages so we wouldn’t care about our communities and nation.

“The U.S. population grew at a slower rate in 2021 than in any other year since the founding of the nation, based on historical decennial censuses and annual population estimates.

The U.S. Census Bureau Vintage 2021 Population Estimates show that population grew only 0.1% and that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the slower growth the country has experienced in recent years”. Population Grew 0.1% in 2021, Slowest Rate Since America’s Founding (census.gov).

The Latest Book from Wrong Speak Publishing, “The Luminescence Manual” is Now Available for Purchase at Amazon and Barnes & Noble !!

They wanted us distracted and they won. Now, we fight each other.

Those reading my post were upset to admit the obvious, that everything they think they are doing is a reaction to feminism, meaning feminism is now the norm.

No matter how many warnings to women about ending up single and alone with their cats, the world has yet to admit the truth that will set us up for the next round of success.

Women fought for the right to vote, divorce, plan their future, and more. And once the CIA infiltrated with their intersectionality stuff, things sped up to where we are today.

And it is all over the place. Really, do we not even know how to define what a woman is?

Which brings me to the Red Pill movement, an attempt to push back on feminism.

A movement with the intent to help young men succeed in life, be seen as high-value and worthy of love, and become patriarchs once more. A movement filled with well-thought-out analysis of modern issues but a bunch of influencers made it all fall apart.

The idea was to give young men their power back and resemble some dominance of the yesteryears which many lie to themselves were the “good ole” days.

So much for being awakened by the red pill. Someone once told me that the red pill “woke” them up to what has been going on? Really? Being “woke” is cool again I suppose.

How are you going to be woke and anti-woke at the same time?

You supposedly swallowed the red pill, and it woke you up but that’s a different kind of wokeness.

See, it makes no sense. Feminism or Red Pill, you are being played.

But hey, you get it right? You took the red pill, and you can see how stupid feminism was and how it destroyed everything.

You were fully asleep (something ridiculous to say about yourself) and at the behest of top enlightened influencers, you were able to see women were a problem and nothing was wrong with you.

Share

It was the girls that were the issue. It’s the court system. It’s the lack of accountability, the fatphobia narratives and more.

What if I told you, it was all a game? All of it, red pill, and feminism.

You don’t see it when it’s a movement that coddles you and plays into your modern grievances. A movement that tells you the other gender is the problem. It tells you if only you ran things, everything would be better.

Doesn’t sound familiar to you? What if I had you burn some other “male” item similar to a bra?

It is funny to me that everyone seems to be so enlightened that they get it when the little Oracle tells Neo that there was no spoon and yet are still blind to the games being played.

Right and left, men and women, black and white, are all dichotomies to get you to play the game and feel like you are doing something powerful, to win.

The reality is, women are happy and walking away from marriage, men are going their own way, and the nuclear family, which is the real solution is falling apart.

The powers that be don’t care about your red pill; they don’t care about your feminism.

The truth is: they don’t care about you.

There are no pills. The Matrix is just a movie, and this is real life.

The spoon you are feeding yourself with is just regular affirmations to get you off your backside and control your own lot in life.

The real solution is for us to see that these movements are organic and nothing more than distractions from us building our lives, our loves, our families, and our marriages to do more.

The only real solution to your life and what needs to change is you.

Blaming one group or another is just easier for those with real power to play the rest of us with.

Feminism won. It got you unfocused, it gave you another boogie man and it gave you a feeling that you are fighting evil doing mostly nothing.

There is no magic pill. You either consciously choose to change things or everything falls.

Metaphor or not, when you get it that you are being played you finally are truly in a position to change your life for the better.

Nicole Pinkston is the CEO of Iconic Media, a marriage empowerment organization. As a U.S. Army veteran, wife, and mother, she is an author, marriage coach, and podcaster.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.