Wrong Speak Publishing

Wrong Speak Publishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AaronKM's avatar
AaronKM
4h

I completely disagree with everything about this post. What I read is another rehashed diatribe of grievances from the long entrenched infiltration into the US, and world for thag matter, that has lost so much power and influence over a people who have been awakened to the dark and sinister realities of this world. Now that a majority of the world has been shown and exposed to the true evils that we have all been faced with, what you're seeing is a complete rejection of the many lies and deceitful actions imposed upon us. Now that we are aware, we can't be manipulated in the ways that 'the powers that be' wish for us to. If there were a single ounce of wisdom amongst them, they would have known that their time would come. After all, the only way that they could have ever been successful (from their depraved perspective), is for all their works to have been done in shadows, out of public view, behind closed doors, in secrecy, outside the spotlight, and away from sunlight. But to all of our great fortune, both a door and window were opened and today, the sunlight is revealing all.

You're right, Trump has been the central political figure for the past decade. I woul imagine that absent every manufactured and illegitimate scam ir hoax that thd democrat party foisted upon him, the past decade woul have been far less of a highlight in US history. But, we needed for everything that occurred over the past decade to happen. How else would the nation abd world seen? These things can't just simply be told to people - people actually have to see these things with their own eyes. How else would criminals be caught by their crimes unless they are given sufficient rope to allow the to commit crimes? And how else could President Trump allow for new judicial precedent to be set - precedent that will inevitably be used against the very criminals, who through their own crimes, created thd very precedents that will be used to convict them?

Fuck 4D chess - this is 5D chess, bitch.

There is no doubt that, with as many moving parts as there are, this entire picture can be very disorienting. This is exactly why we have the US Constitution, our Bill of Rights, and useful reference materials such as the US Federal Registry and 2015-16 Revised Department of Defense Law of War Manual all at our disposal for study and research any time one chooses to. These, along with a thorough review of all Presidetial Executive Orders, and a healthy understanding of US Civil Law, the UCMJ, and the differences between the two will all Mae matters much more clear and understandable to most.

Personally, I detest your characterization of President Trump. But I would expect nothing less from his foes. You are right that President Trump seeks faithful loyalists. What leader in history didn't? Without loyalists, your cause has no support. Seems like this would make the cause entirely in vain, no? This common allegation of Trump being only 'all about himself' is laughable. I've never seen or known anyone soley into themselves who somehow managed to raise a great family, to be sk charitable, or even to fight for the protection of human life and thd sanctity of life, or offload massive amounts kf power of the federal government to be taken by all states as according to our 10A state's rights.

Is it time now to ask, "has the entrenchment now been so demonitized, defunded, and had so much power and access removed from them that they are now whiddled down to substack hit jobs and mischaracterizations?" I guess time will tell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave Vierthaler's avatar
Dave Vierthaler
5h

I thought you were going somewhere with this article and it turned out to be Trump cynicism. I grant you that Trump is always for and always will be for Trump… but he is also a populist and I do believe he is also a dyed-in-the-wool American that puts America and Americans first.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Wrong Speak Publishing
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture