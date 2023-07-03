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BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
Jul 4, 2023

May justice be served.

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Patty Hayes's avatar
Patty Hayes
Jul 4, 2023

I wonder what Supreme Court Justice Richard Koch thinks of this ridiculous plea deal ??

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