I didn’t intend to go down this path, for my life to go this far off the rails. I spent 20 years living in the US. I raised a family, made friends, worked, and paid my taxes. All just to end up here, in Canada.

Don’t get me wrong, I like Canada, and Vancouver has a lot going for it. I just didn’t realize that we Canadians are the worst people in the world.

I must commend the President for treating Canada with a level of kindness we do not deserve. He has been almost saintly in his restraint. Despite the clear and present danger that Canada poses to the US, he has not branded us the worst country in the world, instead taking a more measured and nuanced approach, labelling us “One of the Worst Countries in the Entire World” and “one of the nastiest countries to deal with”.

Since coming to office in January of 2025, Trump has made many claims about Canada, including that:

The US trade deficit with Canada is “$200 billion.”

Canada is one of the world’s highest-tariff countries.

Canada hiked its dairy tariffs during the Biden administration.

Canada generally doesn’t “take” US agricultural exports.

Canada prohibits US banks.

Canada is “constantly surrounded” by Chinese and Russian ships.

Sure, these are all false, but I hardly see why that matters. Should I ignore the recent accusation that Canada interferes in US elections simply because everything the President has said about Canada to date has been a lie?

Clearly not.

And the Trump administration is right to warn Canada. If the US were to allow politicians from different countries to talk to each other, we would soon find embassies and consulates popping up all over the place.

And then what? Free trade and military alliances? God forbid!

Why do I, a Canadian, support President Trump?

It’s quite simple. As a Canadian citizen, I couldn’t vote for him, but I did argue he was a better candidate than Harris. Get it? I supported Trump in the last election, and consequently, I am a de facto member of MAGA. As such, I am required to defend him for as long as he is in office - possibly beyond that - regardless of what he says or does.

Trump has made it clear that Canada is America’s enemy, so who am I to argue?

Canada is clearly one of America’s greatest historical adversaries, and yet Trump’s actions have remained measured and diplomatic. Despite leading the country that produces the third-highest amount of illicit drugs in North America, Prime Minister Carney has not been given the Maduro treatment. Yet. Despite Carney’s position as a narco-terrorist who has the gall to label Trump’s lies as lies, the President has so far limited himself to just hurling insults at the PM.

Such benevolence from the Great Leader!

The American people are truly the most fortunate on Earth. America’s greatest president and protector has kept the ravaging hordes of Canadians at bay by cleverly introducing policies which have reduced Canadian tourism to the US by 29%. By reducing the amount of money that workers in the tourism industry make, Trump has also reduced their tax burden. That’s what I call 4-dimensional chess!

If that wasn’t enough, Trump has also stepped up to help Americans deal with high energy prices caused by the war with Iran, which we all know was caused by the Biden administration. Recently, the President was able to make a deal for diesel with that great humanitarian Vladimir Putin.

Very shortly, world diesel production will skyrocket by roughly 0.08% thanks to his tireless efforts. Art of the deal! Yes, this amount is equivalent to only two weeks of Canadian diesel imports, and shipping it to the US from Canada would have been much easier, but you can hardly expect the President to make a deal with an enemy like Canada, can you?

And yet despite Canada’s perfidy, Trump continues to offer to make us the 51st state. Such altruism!

All this, and he educates us as well. Like many of you, I often find it difficult to keep up with world events, so when Trump makes a deal with Russia and criticizes Ukraine, it’s an important reminder of who the good guys and bad guys are. Without these statements, I’d have to try to remember who invaded whom, or worse, turn to the lamestream media for “facts.”

Yes, despite everything he has done for America and the world, there are still those who criticize him. It must be jealousy. They’ve watched him increase his net worth by between $2.7 billion and $4.1 billion since taking office for his second term in January 2025, all while having to occasionally perform the duties of president.

It’s awe-inspiring. Who wouldn’t feel a little envious?

Americans are living through a “golden age,” and I really hope that Canada’s politicians are paying attention and learning from what President Trump does. With the President’s guidance, Canada may one day find itself amongst the ranks of the countries Trump truly respects, like Russia, China, and North Korea.

About the Author

Phil is a freelance writer, Canadian Navy veteran, and classical liberal. He has lived and worked in both Canada and the United States and currently resides in Vancouver, British Columbia, where he writes on politics, individual rights, free speech, and whatever else catches his fancy.

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