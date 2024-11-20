When one analyzes the results of the 2024 presidential election, the outcome is not surprising. The confusion and wonderment of those on the left follow from their lack of understanding of the American people. The ideologues, billionaires, and celebrities don't have a clue how the middle class lives or the things they worry about.

The Biden election in 2020 created a chain reaction that led us directly to November 5, 2024. Let's look beneath the covers and see what's there.

For unknown reasons, in 2020, Biden agreed to adopt a progressive agenda if elected. He worked with the radical left during the campaign on a post-election agenda. Those activities were hidden from the American people. Joe also stated he would be a one-term president to quell any concerns about his age. His moderate Senate record helped advance the coverup because Americans were comfortable with the "Joe we know" becoming president.

Biden selected Kamala Harris as his running mate, a DEI candidate by his own admission.

No radical agenda, right or left, has ever elected a president in American history because Americans are clustered at the center of the political spectrum and will not embrace extreme positions as a nation. This clustering happens because 40% of Americans are liberal, and 40% are conservative. Politically, America must operate by consensus to make meaningful progress. The majority of the presidential candidates in the past have followed this rule – say what you must to win the nomination and then move to the center for the general election. In a few cases, the rule was ignored (McGovern in 1972), resulting in disaster.

Author and Founder of Wrong Speak Publishing’s 'Black Victim to Black Victor: Second Edition' is now available at Wrong Speak Publishing , Amazon , and Barnes & Noble ! Pick up your copy today!

After the election, the radical agenda rolled out. One part was public, specifically, the open borders and the limits on oil production. The cultural side rolled out secretly. Suddenly, young children were being coached to change their gender as DEI was introduced into elementary school curricula. School officials told parents that the school had control of what the child learns, not them.

DEI was implemented in the corporate world, and we found out there are more than two genders. The expanding gender concept required new pronouns to be adopted, and each individual could choose their pronouns. The last straw was trans-gender girls competing in girl's sports, which upset the balance of competition and violated women's rights.

This radical agenda was upsetting to the right, but they couldn't do anything to mitigate it. It was under executive branch control, and Republicans did not control Congress.

Americans noticed Biden's mental acuity fail as the Biden administration rolled on. The media and the presidential staff responded by insisting that Joe was fine and accused the right of attempting a smear campaign against him.

When it came time to plan for the 2024 election, Joe decided he would run. Hubris had replaced any promise he made before he was elected. His staff crowed about his mental capacity, saying they had trouble keeping up with his sharp wit and knowledge of the issues. This charade continued until the Trump-Biden debate on June 24, 2024, when Joe's performance showcased his dementia for the world to see.

Prominent Democrat donors panicked when they realized Joe would lose the election to Trump, so they threatened to withhold their money unless Biden was removed as a candidate. Biden's Congressional colleagues then put a full-court press on him to withdraw from the race. It took him almost a month to agree after he became convinced that his candidacy might impact the Democrats running for Congress. Joe recommended that Kamala Harris take his place.

The rest of the Democratic Party quickly fell in line behind Kamala, and she became the candidate after a Zoom call vote by party bigwigs. There was discussion about an open convention allowing multiple candidates to compete for the nomination, but that idea was quashed. Why? Party rules constrain outside candidates' ability to compete, and the final outcome was influenced by black women who argued that Kamala deserved the nomination.

In picking Kamala, the party showed amnesia over her previous performance in 2019, when she ran for president for the first time. She could not gain any traction with the public, and her campaign featured in-fighting and disarray. She never earned a single delegate. They ignored her baggage, believing the American people would never elect Trump. Her selection turned out to be an abject lesson in the failure of DEI ideology.

Obama and Biden's people ran her 2024 campaign. They did not get along and frequently argued over strategy. Her managers kept her hidden from the public for most of the campaign, a strategy reflecting their concern that she would embarrass herself in public. The campaign experts and Hollywood producers tried various approaches to get Kamala across the finish line. They started with a "Campaign of Joy" concept irrelevant to the real world.

Many Hollywood stars appeared at her campaign events to add a "cool" image. Towards the end of the campaign, with the polls showing no progress, the campaign decided that name-calling might work. Trump became a "dictator," "Fascist," and "Hitler." Most Americans didn't pay attention to those epithets because Trump had already been president, and none of those behaviors had surfaced.

Now we know the results of the election, and Trump won convincingly.

The top issues for most Americans were inflation and the border. The campaign and the administration spent a lot of time characterizing the economy as strong when the people could look at their grocery bills and see they were lying. The border issue was a crucial component of the Republican strategy. Still, the Democrats had no honest answer to why the problem existed. Implementing a major policy without justifying it to the American people is not a good strategy.

Share

The Democrats thought they could beat Trump by making him a criminal, and they had no sense of the real concerns of the American people. This false belief is the part of the liberal mindset that often gets them in trouble. They believe they are more intelligent than everyone else and should be running the government for the sake of all of us. They are shocked when their opponents disagree or push back. This time, the people gave them a slap of reality that there were other valid political positions in America besides theirs, and it would serve them well to listen to the public and represent their interests.

The country wanted change because they didn't like the economy, foreign policy, and the cultural changes implemented by the progressives. Kamala was in the middle of managing those areas as vice president, but she couldn't bring herself to criticize her boss and suggest policies she would handle differently. She stuck with Joe, leaving Trump as the only agent for change. Eleven million Democrats who had voted for Biden rejected her candidacy and refused to vote for her.

Joe's adoption of the progressive ideology in 2020 and his choice of Kamala Harris became obstacles the Democratic Party could not overcome.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.