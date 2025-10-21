Over the years, whenever I would read 2 Timothy 4:8 which says, “Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” it always seemed weird because I thought, isn’t every Christian looking forward to Jesus returning? After spending the last few years on Christian social media, I think I may understand why this happens.

First, I’m a pretribber, which means I believe the rapture of the church happens before the seven-year Tribulation. That being said, I don’t think our eschatological beliefs are a salvation issue. You do you. However, you may have noticed that many Christians online express disdain toward the pre-tribulation rapture view.

I expected mocking from the world. As 2 Peter 3:3-4 says, “Above all, you must understand that in the last days scoffers will come, scoffing and following their own evil desires. They will say, Where is this ‘coming’ he promised? Ever since our ancestors died, everything goes on as it has since the beginning of creation.” I didn’t expect mocking and even contempt from other Christians. It’s like they think we pre-tribbers can rapture ourselves, as if we’re skipping out early on a job.

What I find interesting is that some of those scoffers say the rapture would interfere with their plans, whether for their careers, raising their children, or the opportunity to witness expected technological innovations. I like to think those comments are in jest. If they aren’t, though, I can kind of understand why some people might not find the idea of Heaven very appealing. The way many Christians talk about the nature of a godly society, by extension, makes Heaven sound a bit grim.



They say comfort is the cause of our sinful culture. They think that returning to a preindustrial society is the remedy for our troubled souls. We used to say, “Cleanliness is next to godliness,” but now some argue that access to modern conveniences, such as hygienic living conditions, has led us astray. That’s odd, considering we had no indoor plumbing or electricity when we crucified the Son of God.

I don’t think the problem is our access to toilet paper and dishwashers. Adam and Eve got in trouble beside a tree, not inside their air-conditioned rec room. No matter the ups and downs regarding the prosperity of societies over millennia, flawed humans sin, period, that’s why we need a Savior.



The reason Jesus offers us the gift of Salvation is because He loves us and wants us to be happy, not just now but all the more so in eternity. He said: “Or what man is there of you, whom if his son ask bread, will he give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will he give him a serpent?

If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children, how much more shall your Father which is in Heaven give good things to them that ask him?” (Matthew 7:9-11). Even when God rebukes us, it’s short-term pain in the interest of our long-term happiness.



Jesus didn’t go through His brutal death, burial, and resurrection so we can spend eternity in a shack, unless that’s your jam. God created us as individuals, not cookie-cutter robots on some celestial assembly line. He knows what brings us joy better than anyone else. The Bible says, “But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” (1 Corinthians 2:9). He will reward us according to both our works and our personal preferences.

Regardless of our views on the rapture, it’s easy to lose perspective. Many people have debilitating illnesses or injuries, or have loved ones who do, and they know that we ain’t living in paradise. This life is a vapor. So, let’s not hold on to this fallen world like a former high school football star or cheerleader clinging to their glory days. Instead, let’s eagerly await His return, get the crown I mentioned earlier, and cast it at Jesus’ feet.

