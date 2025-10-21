Wrong Speak Publishing

Wrong Speak Publishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jake Wiskerchen's avatar
Jake Wiskerchen
11h

I had no idea there was such a thing as Christians who would rather protract their existence on this (fallen, Satan-governed) planet than to be with Jesus as soon as possible. That's a weird concept.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Wrong Speak Publishing
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture