President Biden, Democrat politicians, and the mainstream media alike, regularly make claims that Republicans and Trump “MAGA” supporters are extremists and threats to democracy.

They say things like, “MAGA Republicans hold dangerous views that support fearsome and unchecked powers, and hold positions that are at odds with the constitutional norms.” The irony of such a statement is that it describes exactly who the Democrats are.

DEMOCRATS are the REAL extremists!

Democrats have attempted to take a leading presidential candidate’s name off of state ballots. They support and call abortion health care when it’s baby killing. They push for censoring free speech. And are allowing an unprecedented amount of illegal immigrants into our country. These actions and positions are all EXTREME and threats to our Democratic Republic.

The Democrats do not support democracy like they preach. They would rather try to charge Trump with political crimes. Lock him up, then have an election. They are afraid to have the voters decide. This is especially true as Donald Trump starts to hold steady leads in national and swing state polls.

Democrats have investigated Former President Trump for the past 7 years non-stop. This has led to politically motivated unjust indictments, as they try to put him behind bars, take away from his ability to adequately campaign, and bankrupt him financially.

These extremists have tried to strike his name off the election ballot in several U.S. states. In a recent Rasmussen Reports Poll, 78% of Democrats said they wanted to see Trump’s name struck off the 2024 Presidential election ballot. So as we see, the Democrats want to destroy democracy in the name of saving “democracy.”

Abortion is a sacrament to Democrats. They want to allow it through all 9 months of pregnancy. Democrats sensed that they gained momentum when SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade and simply returned the abortion issue to the states. Abortion access proved to be a powerful issue in the 2022 midterm elections, lifting Democrats in battleground states and helping to weaken the anticipated Republican wave into a ripple.

Since then, Democrats have doubled down on their extreme abortion positions hoping it will have the same effect it had in 2022. They dangle the issue like a carrot in front of voters and try to frame it as Republicans trying to take away rights to “healthcare.” Folks, find you someone who loves you like Democrats love abortion.

The old Democrat party used to be for total free speech, including all constitutionally protected “objectionable speech.” However, the new woke modern Democrat party is ONLY for free speech they like. The most recent example comes courtesy of leftist Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. On Monday, March 18th, she seemed skeptical of a ruling that would broadly restrict the government's communications with social media platforms. She raised a lot of eyebrows when she said, “My biggest concern is that your view has the First Amendment hamstringing the government in significant ways.”

This comment came during oral arguments in Murthy v. Missouri, the case that asks if President Joe Biden's administration violated the First Amendment when it sought to pressure social media apps to remove information it deemed harmful.

This along with many other examples shows that Democrats believe the government has the duty to suppress free speech, whenever it opposes their radical views and narratives.

Share

Illegal immigration is a very polarizing and hot topic for the up-and-coming 2024 presidential election. The left would like to continue with open US-Mexico borders, as they regard the majority of those crossing as asylum-seekers (those under duress seeking a better life, etc).

Given that there are millions of criminal illegal immigrants coming across; drug traffickers, human traffickers, gang cartel members, etc., with the possibility of terrorists entering the US, illegal immigration poses a national security threat, a national public health threat (some may bring measles, TB, other diseases), a public safety threat (criminals bringing crime into communities), strain upon American communities/society (welfare, health care, etc.), and its illegality, something must give. Asylum-seekers and true refugees should be evaluated and vetted on a case-by-case basis on the other side of the border.

Biden and his administration refuse to take action on illegal immigration even though he has the power to alleviate this crisis. He keeps facilitating it to the tune of millions of entries. Either he's purely incompetent, or his policies are achieving the end he seeks. No matter the reason, it is one of the most dangerous, long-term damaging, and extreme issues facing America.

The truth is, there are Republican MAGA extremists. But there are far more Democrat extremists and they are the ones with the levers of power. They have taken it way too far. If we are to SAVE AMERICA, then WE THE PEOPLE must take back our government from these radical leftist extremists.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.