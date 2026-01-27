Wrong Speak Publishing

The Radical Individualist
17h

There is a new term, 'scientism'. When a special interest wants to force their beliefs on the rest of us, they simply refer to their beliefs as science. The trouble is, it's usual not science, it's scientism, a belief system dressed up to look like science.

That's why Jackson can't explain what a woman is. Anyone who can't explain what a woman is, is someone who has rejected science in favor of scientism. I fear that Jackson doesn't recognize that her 'scientists' are the very party loyalists that she fears that Trump is bringing in.

Which reminds me of the song, "Send in the clowns."

Neural Foundry
7h

Solid breakdown of the technocracy issue. That point about technocrats struggling with negotation and popular support really cuts to the heart of it. I've seen this firsthand in policy settings where brilliant analysts can't actually get buy-in bcause they assume logic should be enough. The problem isnt expertise itself but thinking expertise replaces the messy work of democratic consensus building.

